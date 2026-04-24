Agoda: Asian Gen Z Shows Interest in Bite-Sized, Frequent and Experience-First Travel Across the Region

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda reveals that Asian Gen Z travelers are reshaping travel into a more regular, experience-led part of life, favoring shorter, more frequent trips over traditional longer holidays. The findings point to a generation prioritizing flexibility, accessibility, and discovery-driven travel, as they look to integrate trips more seamlessly into their routines.

The insights are derived from a survey of Asian travelers conducted as part of Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report — showing that Gen Z travel remains largely a communal activity, most often with partners and family, rather than solo and friend-based trips. At the same time, many expect most of their travel to be domestic, reflecting a balance between exploration and convenience.

Frequent, Short Trips Redefine Travel Patterns

Gen Z is traveling more frequently, with shorter trips becoming the norm. Nearly three in four respondents (73%) plan to take between one and six trips a year, and 86% opt for stays of just one to seven days. This shift reflects a move toward travel that is easier to plan and repeat, allowing trips to fit around work, study, and personal schedules. Markets such as India, Thailand and Vietnam show a stronger inclination toward higher trip frequency, reinforcing how travel is becoming embedded in everyday life rather than reserved for specific seasons.

Experiences Take Priority Over Destinations

For Gen Z, travel is increasingly defined by what they want to do, rather than where they want to go. Respondents across Asia say their trips are primarily motivated by the pursuit of experiences, including cultural exploration (32%), outdoor activities (30%), and culinary discoveries (28%) as the leading drivers. While experience remains central, relaxation still plays an important role for Gen Z, with 64% of travelers also citing it as part of their travel plans. This pattern is particularly pronounced in markets such as South Korea and Taiwan, where enjoying experiences play a central role in shaping travel decisions.

This points to a more deliberate approach to travel, where each trip is shaped by a clear set of experiences. Gen Z travelers plan around what they want to get out of a trip, whether it is cultural immersion, time outdoors, or a change of pace. As a result, destinations are chosen based on how well they align with that intent.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda, said: "For Gen Z, travel is becoming something that fits more naturally into the rhythm of everyday life. Instead of building toward one or two larger trips each year, they are choosing to travel more often, with a clear vision of what they want to experience each time. That shift is shaping how decisions are made, with greater focus on flexibility, shorter planning cycles, and exploration. At Agoda, we support that rhythm by offering a wide range of options across flights, accommodations and activities, so travelers can plan trips that suit both their pace and their priorities, while still finding great deals."

With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda enables travelers to plan and combine every part of their journey in one place. Its platform supports different travel styles and preferences, making it easier to plan trips that fit individual pace and priorities. Discover more on Agoda's mobile app or at Agoda.com.

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SOURCE Agoda