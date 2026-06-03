Agoda: Batam and Phu Quoc See More Than 200% Rise in School Holiday Travel Interest from Indonesian Families

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the upcoming school holidays, Agoda data shows Indonesian travelers planning a wide mix of domestic and international trips, from island escapes to city breaks and nature retreats. Accommodation searches for destinations such as Batam and Phu Quoc rose by more than 200% compared to the same period last year.

School holidays remain one of the key travel periods for Indonesian families, and this year travelers are combining meaningful journeys with leisure experiences.

International destinations are seeing a rise in interest

Beach and island escapes continue to see strong interest, with destinations such as Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam recording a 224% increase, reflecting rising interest in accessible, visa-friendly getaways. Phu Quoc Island is gaining popularity for its white-sand beaches, the world's longest sea-crossing cable car, and expansive entertainment hubs like VinWonders and Vinpearl Safari.

Chinese cities Hangzhou and Guangzhou also saw increased interest, with searches up 122% and 80% respectively. Families are exploring the cities for shopping, food, theme parks, and urban attractions, while destinations such as Jeju in South Korea also recorded a 69% increase in searches for family holidays.

Domestic destinations gain traction among family travelers

Beach and island destinations also see strong growth domestically, with Batam Island recording a 236% increase in accommodation searches, making it one of the most popular destinations for the holiday period among families. With pristine beaches, vibrant culinary scene, and proximity to Singapore, Batam continues to appeal to Indonesian travelers as a convenient short-haul getaway for families.

Domestic cities such as Makassar and Cirebon are also seeing growing interest, up 62% and 53% respectively, supported by their culinary and cultural appeal. Nature destinations, particularly around Lake Toba such as Samosir (36%) and Parapat (47%), along with Bukittinggi (39%), continue to attract travelers seeking scenic landscapes and cooler climates during the school holiday period.

Gede Gunawan, Senior Country Director, Indonesia at Agoda says, "With the school holiday just around the corner, these trending destinations indicate an exciting travel season ahead, promising new experiences for Indonesian travelers both domestically and internationally. The growth in accommodation searches highlights the diverse travel aspirations of Indonesians. Agoda is committed to making these journeys easier and more memorable, with a wide range of options tailored to every traveler's needs."

With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda enables travelers to plan and combine every part of the journey in one place. Running from 7 May to 21 May, Agoda's 21st Birthday Sale will offer up to 60% off on hotel bookings, with a special flash sale of up to 70% on 19 May and exclusive deals on flights and activities. Discover more on Agoda's mobile app or at Agoda.com.

SOURCE Agoda