Agoda Search Insights: Vietnam Gains Momentum with Travelers from China

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed that accommodation searches from China increased by 164% year-on-year, showing the strongest search growth among inbound markets to Vietnam during the first five months of 2026.

The ranking is based on accommodation searches from the top 10 inbound markets made on Agoda between 1 January and 31 May 2026, compared with the same period last year. All inbound markets included in the analysis recorded year-on-year growth in searches for stays in Vietnam. Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Poland rounded out the top five fastest-growing markets.

Travel Interest in Vietnam Grows Across Diverse Inbound Markets

While Chinese travelers showed the highest increase in interest, the draw of Vietnam's mix of vibrant cities, cultural experiences, and both mountainous and coastal destinations have proven appealing to visitors from around the region and around the world.

Travel interest from Southeast Asia gained notable momentum. Compared to the previous year, 2026 searches from Indonesia increased by 86%, followed by the Philippines at 82% and Thailand at 65%. With three Southeast Asian markets among the top five, alongside Myanmar and Malaysia featuring in the top ten, the data highlights Vietnam's growing appeal as an accessible regional destination. Travelers from across the region are increasingly drawn to the country's combination of cuisine, culture, urban experiences, and beach getaways.

Poland, the only European market in the top ten, recorded a 63% increase in searches. The introduction of visa-free entry for Polish travelers in 2025 has made it easier for visitors from the market to explore Vietnam, and may have contributed to the rising interest.

Beyond the leading markets, travel interest in Vietnam also grew across a diverse range of source markets spanning South Asia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Oceania. The top ten fastest-growing markets based on accommodation searches are listed below.

Rank Market YoY Search Growth 1 China 164 % 2 Indonesia 86 % 3 Philippines 82 % 4 Thailand 65 % 5 Poland 63 % 6 India 52 % 7 Qatar 49 % 8 Myanmar 48 % 9 Malaysia 41 % 10 New Zealand 40 %

Vietnam's Major Tourism Hubs Continue to Attract International Travelers

Across most inbound markets, Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City remained the three most-searched destinations in Vietnam. Long regarded as the country's most recognizable tourism gateways, the three cities offer international travelers distinct perspectives and experiences on Vietnam's culture, landscapes, and urban energy.

As the capital and a gateway to northern Vietnam, Hanoi draws visitors with its historic Old Quarter, tree-lined streets, lakes, and rich culinary traditions. In central Vietnam, Da Nang combines a relaxed coastal atmosphere with well-known attractions such as its beaches, the Dragon Bridge, and Ba Na Hills, while also serving as a convenient base for exploring nearby heritage destinations. Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City reflects the dynamic spirit of southern Vietnam, offering travelers a vibrant modern metropolis shaped by its food scene, nightlife, shopping, and distinctive blend of historic and contemporary experiences.

Phu Quoc stood out among travelers from India and Poland, ranking as the most-searched Vietnamese destination for both markets. The island's appeal reflects growing interest in Vietnam's coastal escapes, combining natural scenery, resort experiences, and opportunities for relaxation.

Mr. Vu Ngoc Lam, Country Director, Vietnam at Agoda, shared: "The strong growth in searches across inbound markets reflects Vietnam's increasing appeal to travelers from both the region and further afield. From dynamic cities and cultural discoveries to relaxing beach escapes, Vietnam offers a diverse range of experiences for different travel preferences. We are delighted to support travelers in discovering the country through Agoda's seamless and intuitive digital travel platform, which offers great value deals on accommodations, flights, and activities."

With over 130,000 flight routes, more than 6 million holiday properties, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda helps travelers seamlessly combine their bookings in one convenient platform for a memorable trip. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com to plan the perfect getaway.

SOURCE Agoda