Agoda Data Reveals Indian Travelers Are Expanding Their International Beach Bucket List

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has released new insights highlighting the international beach destinations gaining interest from Indian travelers this July and August. While perennial favorites continue to feature prominently, accommodation search trends highlight growing interest in a wider mix of coastal and island destinations across South and Southeast Asia as well as Europe.

Travelers are looking to explore destinations that offer immersive cultural experiences and different types of coastal landscapes, reflecting an appetite to discover more of what each region has to offer.

Southeast Asia Remains a Core Draw, but the Map Is Widening

Southeast Asia remains a fixture in Indian travelers' search activity with its blend of tropical islands, vibrant coastal cities and relaxed beach towns. Among the destinations seeing notable search interest, Bali continues to captivate travelers with its blend of scenic beaches, centuries-old temples and wellness retreats. Meanwhile Phuket retains its spot as a crowd favorite owing to its lively coastline, bustling night markets and easy access to nearby islands, offering everything from family holidays to adventure-filled getaways.

Beyond these well-known favourites, Agoda searches point to growing interest in a wider range of destinations, each with its own unique offerings. In Indonesia, Lombok is attracting attention for its uncrowded beaches, surf culture and proximity to the Gili Islands. Vietnam is also emerging as a coastal hotspot with Phu Quoc Island offering white-sand beaches alongside protected national parks, Da Nang combining a scenic coastline with a vibrant culinary scene, and Hạ Long continuing to captivate travelers with its limestone islands and overnight cruises.

Across Thailand, destinations such as Ko Tao are drawing travelers looking for world-class diving and a slower island pace, complementing established favourites including Krabi, Koh Samui and Pattaya. Other destinations in Southeast Asia such as Langkawi, Penang and Cebu are also garnering considerable search interest.

From Island Retreats in the Indian Ocean to Mediterranean Shores

Along Sri Lanka's coastline, Trincomalee, known for its calm bays and marine life, has emerged in Agoda's search data alongside Arugam Bay, a destination that has built a reputation as one of South Asia's leading surf destinations. Together with Mirissa,known for its whale-watching experiences, as well as destinations like Galle and Bentota, Sri Lanka is increasingly appealing to travelers looking beyond traditional island holidays.

Mediterranean locales are also finding a place on Indian travelers' wish lists. Santorini continues to attract visitors with its iconic cliffside villages overlooking the Aegean Sea, Nice pairs Riviera beaches with a vibrant cultural scene, while Ibiza remains a popular choice for travelers looking to combine beach holidays with its renowned nightlife.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands, Agoda said: "Indian travelers are increasingly broadening their horizons beyond the traditional beach favorites. While well-established coastal destinations continue to see strong interest, we are also seeing growing demand for a wider mix of beach escapes across regions. From vibrant seaside hotspots and island getaways to quieter coastal towns, travelers today are seeking more variety and choice in how they plan their beach holidays. At Agoda, we remain focused on making it easy for travelers to discover, compare and book the right stay, flight and activities for every kind of beach escape."

Through its platform, Agoda enables travelers to plan their journeys seamlessly with access to over 6 million holiday properties worldwide, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all available in one place.

SOURCE Agoda