Agoda Data Shows Booking Flexibility is a Growing Priority for Asian Travelers in 2026

As free cancellation and 'pay at the hotel' options increase in popularity, Agoda highlights how accommodation partners can win more by giving guests greater control over their travel plans.

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda's latest ranking of most popular search filters for 2026 reveals that booking flexibility is playing a growing role among travelers in Asia. Agoda search data highlights free cancellation and 'pay at the hotel' as some of the region's most-used filters, reflecting preferences for convenience and greater control over travel plans.

While accommodation type remains the most-used search filter, accounting for 19% of all filter use across Asia, traveler priorities are diversifying. Both 'free cancellation' and 'pay-at-hotel' options have climbed into the top 10 most popular filters region-wide, highlighting the increasing importance travelers are placing on clear cancellation policies and flexible payment options, on top of where they stay.

Agoda's further data shows that this desire for flexibility extends throughout the trip planning journey. Travelers aren't just looking for refundable options; they are also tailoring their searches around convenient property features like specific bed types, parking facilities, and proximity to public transport. Travelers are looking for accommodations that can easily cater to their specific travel styles, whether they are planning a spontaneous drive-to getaway, traveling with a large group, or mapping out a multi-stop itinerary.

"Search filters can reveal what travelers want to know before they book whether that's the right accommodation type, greater flexibility or confidence in the quality of a stay," said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda. "For accommodation providers, these insights can be a roadmap for meeting evolving traveler expectations. Properties that make their value proposition clear, highlight the amenities guests care about most, and reduce booking friction will be better positioned to increase visibility, encourage conversion in an increasingly competitive market."

To help accommodation partners capitalize on these shifting search behaviors, optimize visibility, and capture high-intent interest, Agoda recommends three core strategies:

Agoda's Key Considerations for Accommodation Partners:

Eliminate Booking Friction: With flexibility shaping modern booking behavior, hoteliers should look to implement flexible cancellation windows and localized, multi-tiered payment paths including 'pay at hotel' options, where appropriate to build guest confidence and secure bookings early. Treat Property Listings as Merchandising Tools: As travelers rely more heavily on granular search filters, absolute accuracy in property categorization, comprehensive amenity tagging, and transparent policy descriptions are vital. If an amenity isn't tagged, the property effectively becomes invisible to travelers filtering for it. Localize the Value Proposition: Traveler preferences vary widely across the region. Rather than adopting a rigid, one-size-fits-all approach, properties should tailor their highlighted features to match the exact search habits of their target source markets whether that means prioritizing family-friendly facilities, included breakfasts, or transit proximity.

By focusing on what matters most to today's travelers, accommodation partners can easily match guest expectations, increase their visibility on Agoda, and make it easier than ever for customers to book with confidence. With a global marketplace of over six million accommodation listings, more than 130,000 flight routes and over 300,000 activities, Agoda helps accommodation partners plug into end-to-end trip planning demand through one integrated platform.

SOURCE Agoda