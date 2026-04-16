Agoda Establishes Strategic Partnership with Taipei City Government, Promoting International Tourism Development

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda and Taipei City government have launched a strategic partnership aimed at further elevating Taipei's reputation as a top travel destination in Asia.

Lin Yi-Hua, Deputy Mayor of Taipei (center-left) and Andrew Smith, Agoda Senior Vice President, Supply (center-right) flanked by representatives from Taipei City Government and Agoda.

Announced at Agoda's 2026 Taiwan Gold Circle Awards ceremony, the partnership is documented in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Agoda and the Taipei City Government and dedicated to promoting Taipei to a global tourism audience. By combining Taipei's rich urban tourism assets with Agoda's global reach, the aim is to boost both the number of international and domestic visitors to Taipei.

As part of the partnership, Agoda will share international travel trends and platform insights to inform the government's tourism planning and strategy. Agoda will also provide digital upskilling in the form of training and development to help Taipei's hospitality industry improve their online presence and competitiveness.

The MOU further consists of four cobranded promotional campaigns, improved information handling on the Agoda platform for licensed properties, and more.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Lin Yi-Hua said: "What Taipei wants to offer international travelers is not only rich travel experiences and exciting seasonal events, but also a safe and secure accommodation environment. Through this collaboration with Agoda, Taipei will expand its international visibility via a global digital platform and combine data insights with the city government's tourism resources to actively promote the city's safe, legal, and distinctive accommodations to the world, allowing the world to see Taipei's urban charm."

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply, at Agoda, said: "Taipei has a distinctive urban charm with an iconic skyline, strong tourism infrastructure, and a diverse appeal that resonates with business and leisure travelers alike. Agoda is honored to partner with the Taipei City Government and we look forward to combining our global reach with market insights and digital capabilities to enhance Taipei's tourism competitiveness and visibility."

Taipei City features bustling districts such as Ximending, Zhongshan and Xinyi, international landmarks like Taipei 101, and cultural hubs including Beitou Hot Spring, Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, Huashan 1914 Creative Park, Dadaocheng and Wanhua. Each district blends history and innovation to meet the needs of travelers regardless of their age or interests. In recent years, the Taipei City Government has advanced the "Taipei Nice Stay" initiative, showcasing accommodations according to five themes: Culture, Scenery, Food, High-tech, and Sustainability.

Building on this partnership, Agoda will continue to deepen collaboration with Taiwan's government and tourism stakeholders to elevate Taiwan's tourism brand and expand its international market presence. As more travelers discover Taiwan's diverse and rich attractions, Agoda's wide variety of accommodation, flight, and activity offerings at competitive prices help turn any Taiwan dream into an affordable reality. For the latest deals, visit Agoda.com/taipeinicestay or download the Agoda mobile app.

SOURCE Agoda