Agoda Highlights Hidden Stargazing Gems in Asia for 2026

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Lyrid meteor shower lights up the skies on April 22, followed by the Eta Aquariids peaking on May 6, digital travel platform Agoda highlights some of Asia's hidden stargazing destinations. These celestial events offer a perfect opportunity for travelers to explore the night skies in unique locations across the continent.

Stargazing has become increasingly popular as travelers seek serene and remote locations to connect with nature and the cosmos. The allure of witnessing meteor showers and the vastness of the Milky Way draws enthusiasts to destinations away from the bright lights of urban centers. Agoda has curated a list of six locales in Asia that offer exceptional stargazing experiences.

In India, the town of Kutch in Gujarat provides a stunning backdrop for stargazers. Known for its vast salt desert, Kutch offers unobstructed views of the night sky, making it an ideal location for observing meteor showers. The expansive white landscape reflects the starlight, creating a surreal and enchanting atmosphere. Visitors can also explore the local culture and crafts, adding a unique dimension to their stargazing adventure.

Japan's Iriomote Island in Okinawa is a hidden gem for stargazing enthusiasts. This remote island, part of the Yaeyama Islands, is renowned for its lush jungles and pristine beaches. The lack of urban development ensures minimal light pollution, allowing the stars to shine brightly. Iriomote's natural beauty, combined with its clear night skies, offers a tranquil escape for those looking to connect with the cosmos.

In South Korea, the city of Gyeongju offers a unique stargazing experience. Known for its rich history and cultural heritage, Gyeongju provides a serene setting for observing the stars. The city's rural outskirts offer clear skies and minimal light interference, making it a perfect spot for stargazers. Visitors can explore ancient temples and historical sites during the day and enjoy the celestial spectacle at night.

In the Philippines, the remote island of Batanes offers breathtaking views of the stars. With its rolling hills and dramatic coastlines, Batanes provides a perfect setting for stargazing. The island's isolation from major urban centers ensures dark skies, allowing the Milky Way to be seen in all its glory. Batanes also offers a rich cultural experience, with its traditional Ivatan houses and vibrant local community.

Vietnam's Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is a unique stargazing destination amidst its natural wonders. Known for its rugged karst mountains and extensive cave systems, the park offers a dramatic backdrop for observing the night sky. The area's remote location ensures minimal light pollution, allowing stargazers to enjoy clear views of the stars. Visitors can also explore the park's diverse flora and fauna, adding to the adventure.

Taiwan's Alishan Mountain Range provides a tranquil escape for stargazers. With its high-altitude vantage points and clear skies, Alishan offers an exceptional stargazing experience. The mountain range is known for its stunning sunrises and sunsets, and the night sky is equally captivating. Visitors can enjoy the serene beauty of the mountains while marveling at the celestial wonders above.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda shared, "Stargazing is a magical experience that allows travelers to connect with the universe in a profound, contemplative way. With a wide array of accommodation, flight and activity options on our platform, Agoda is thrilled to guide travelers to these hidden gems where the night sky truly comes alive."

These destinations not only offer stunning views of the stars but also provide a chance to experience the local culture and natural beauty. With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda makes it easy for travelers to plan their stargazing adventures. For the best deals, visit Agoda's website or download the Agoda mobile app.

SOURCE Agoda