Agoda Highlights Must-Visit Asian Destinations for Yoga Enthusiasts

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As International Day of Yoga approaches on June 21, digital travel platform Agoda shares a curated list of destinations across Asia that offer enriching yoga experiences. From the spiritual heartlands of India to the serene beaches of the Philippines, these locations provide diverse opportunities for travelers seeking to deepen their practice and explore new horizons.

Traveling for yoga provides an enriching experience that rejuvenates the body, mind, and spirit. Whether beginners or seasoned yogis, travelers can dive into diverse cultures, connect with like-minded communities, and embrace the transformative power of yoga in serene and inspiring environments. Agoda's list of recommended destinations in Asia showcases places where travelers can discover both serenity and excitement while starting or deepening their practice.

Rishikesh, India

Nestled in the Himalayan foothills, Rishikesh is renowned as the "Yoga Capital of the World." This spiritual hub offers an authentic environment for yoga practitioners of all levels, with numerous ashrams providing a range of teachings. Beyond yoga, visitors can explore the sacred Ganges River, participate in traditional ceremonies, and enjoy the breathtaking natural beauty that surrounds this historic town.



Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Ubud stands as a major wellness destination, enveloped in lush greenery and vibrant culture. Known for its holistic retreats, Ubud offers a sanctuary for those seeking spiritual growth and transformation. Travelers can indulge in yoga sessions amidst rice paddies, explore local art galleries, and savor the rich Balinese cuisine, making it a holistic escape for body and soul.



Mysore, India

As the birthplace of Ashtanga yoga, Mysore provides an immersive experience for those dedicated to this traditional practice. The city hosts renowned yoga schools that attract practitioners from around the globe. Beyond yoga, Mysore's rich history and architectural marvels, such as the Mysore Palace, offer a glimpse into India's regal past.



Koh Phangan, Thailand

Known for its serene beaches and vibrant wellness community, Koh Phangan is a haven for yoga enthusiasts. The island offers retreats focused on detox, meditation, and holistic wellness, set against the backdrop of stunning coastal landscapes. Visitors can also enjoy snorkeling, hiking, and exploring the island's lively markets.



Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chiang Mai combines mountain serenity with a rich cultural heritage, making it an ideal destination for yoga practitioners. The city offers a variety of yoga styles, from traditional to modern, in tranquil settings. Travelers can also explore ancient temples, partake in local festivals, and enjoy the region's renowned cuisine.



Palawan, Philippines

Often hailed as one of the world's most beautiful islands, Palawan offers tranquil yoga retreats amidst pristine natural surroundings. The island's crystal-clear waters and lush landscapes provide a perfect backdrop for relaxation and reflection. Beyond yoga, visitors can explore the stunning beaches, dive into vibrant coral reefs, and discover the unique biodiversity of the region.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "Traveling for wellness is a growing interest, and Asia offers a wealth of destinations for those seeking enriching yoga experiences. From the spiritual depths of Rishikesh to the lush retreats of Ubud and the serene beaches of Palawan, these destinations provide the perfect backdrop for both yoga practice and exploration. With Agoda's great deals on accommodations, flights and activities, travelers can find the ideal spot to roll out their mats and connect with the world in a meaningful way."

Travelers seeking a wellness retreat can browse over 300,000 activities, along with more than 6 million holiday properties and over 130,000 flight routes, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more.

SOURCE Agoda