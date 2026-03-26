Agoda Highlights Top Asian Destinations for Work-from-Hotel Holidays

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled its curated list of top destinations across Asia to blend work with play. According to Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report, more than one in three (76%) of surveyed business travelers plan to combine business trips with personal leisure. This trend is particularly strong in markets like the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, where over 85% of business travelers are eager to extend their stays for leisure.

In the Philippines, Manila stands out as a prime destination for work-from-hotel holidays. The city offers a dynamic business environment alongside rich cultural experiences. Travelers can explore the historic Intramuros district, enjoy shopping at Greenbelt, or unwind at the Manila Bay sunset. The vibrant nightlife in Bonifacio Global City provides an ideal setting to relax after meetings.

Thailand's Bangkok is another hotspot for those looking to mix business with leisure. Known for its bustling markets and exquisite cuisine, Bangkok provides a perfect backdrop for professionals to relax and explore. Travelers can visit the Grand Palace, shop at Chatuchak Weekend Market, or enjoy a boat ride along the Chao Phraya River. The city's modern infrastructure and hospitality make it a favorite among business travelers.

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City is another well-established preferred destination for work-from-hotel holidays. With its blend of French colonial architecture and modern skyscrapers, the city offers a unique setting for business and leisure. Visitors can explore the War Remnants Museum, enjoy a coffee at a local café in District 1, or take a day trip to the Cu Chi Tunnels. The local street food and vibrant arts scene provide ample opportunities for relaxation.

In Japan, Tokyo offers a seamless blend of tradition and innovation, making it a top choice for business travelers. The city's efficient transport system and world-class amenities provide convenience, while its cultural landmarks offer ample opportunities for leisure exploration. Travelers can visit the historic Senso-ji Temple, shop in Shibuya, or enjoy a meal at Tsukiji Outer Market.

South Korea's Seoul is also popular among business travelers seeking to extend their stays. Known for its cutting-edge technology and rich history, Seoul provides a diverse range of activities for professionals looking to balance work and relaxation. Visitors can explore Gyeongbokgung Palace, shop in Myeongdong, or hike up Namsan Mountain for panoramic views of the city.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "At Agoda, we see professionals planning to extend their work trips with personal days to enjoy a greater range of experiences, and truly immerse themselves in local culture. Our platform makes it easy for travelers to plan both the business and leisure parts of their journey, all in one place and at great rates."

Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities that can all be combined in the same booking. Travelers can seamlessly plan both the business and leisure portions of their trip with great value deals at agoda.com or Agoda's mobile app, where the best deals are found.

SOURCE Agoda