Agoda Reveals Indonesia Leads Asia as Top Family Travelers

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer and school breaks fast approaching, many families are making plans to enjoy the perfect season for family getaways. Digital travel platform Agoda reveals that family travel remains the most popular choice for Asian travelers, ranking higher in preference than travel with a spouse or partner, or even with friends. Regionally, Indonesians lead the ranks with 69% of survey respondents selecting family travel as the top choice, higher than the Asia-wide average of 52%. They are followed closely by Vietnam (61%), Malaysia (59%), Taiwan (58%) and the Philippines (55%). Thailand and South Korea both report half of respondents (50%) travelling with family, while India records 40% and Japan 32%.

The findings come from Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook survey and underscore the enduring importance of family as a driver of travel across the region. For many travelers, family trips prioritize shared experiences, convenience and value, whether that means multi-generational holidays, school holiday breaks, or extended family reunions. Destinations that offer family-friendly accommodations, accessible transport and activities that appeal to multiple age groups will continue to be a draw for family travelers this summer.

Families making their summer vacation plans can take practical steps to make booking and travel smoother. When searching for accommodation, filtering for larger room configurations or connecting rooms and suites can help ensure everyone has space to relax, while prioritizing properties with kid-friendly amenities such as pools and play areas can help keep children engaged. Flexible cancellation and modification policies offer peace-of-mind and safeguard plans that may change. Lastly, choosing locations with easy access to family attractions to reduce transit time to maximize quality time together.

Krishna Rathi, Associate Vice President at Agoda, commented, "Family travel remains at the heart of many people's travel plans across Asia, especially during the summer vacation months. Our insights show clear differences by market but a shared priority for comfort, convenience and quality experiences that bring the family together. At Agoda we make it easy for families to find the right stay whether they need extra space, child-friendly facilities or proximity to family attractions so they can focus on making memories together."

Travelers can use Agoda's family-friendly filters and search tools to browse over 6 million properties, more than 300,000 activities, and over 130,000 flight routes all bookable in a single place for a seamless connected trip. Running from 7 May to 21 May, Agoda's 21st Birthday Sale will offer up to 60% off on hotel bookings, with a special flash sale of up to 70% on 19 May and exclusive deals on flights and activities. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more.

SOURCE Agoda