Agoda Names Chiang Mai Asia's Premier Culinary Destination

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed that Chiang Mai has emerged as the top destination in Asia for culinary activities, based on activities booked on Agoda from January to March this year. For travelers eager to explore cooking classes, Bangkok, Hoi An, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hanoi round out the top five, underscoring the appeal of Thailand and Vietnam as culinary hubs in Asia.

It's clear that food-forward activities are increasingly driving travel decisions. Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report highlights that culinary experiences have climbed into the top three motivators for Asian travelers, jumping from sixth place last year. Cooking classes, in particular, offer a unique way to immerse oneself in a destination's culture, providing hands-on experiences that bring local traditions and flavors to life.

Here are the top five destinations for culinary enthusiasts, as identified by Agoda:

1. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Travelerscan engage in a hands-on culinary course in a local home and learn about traditional Thai ingredients through a guided tour of an organic farm. Before cooking, select fresh eggs or learn a unique coconut scraping technique. Travelers can discover authentic northern Thai specialties such as Khao Soi (coconut curry noodles) and Kaeng Hang Lei (ginger-tamarind pork curry).

2. Bangkok, Thailand

In the bustling district of Silom, travelers can participate in cooking classes led by expert instructors. These sessions include market visits to select fresh ingredients and lessons on preparing iconic dishes such as Tom Yum, Pad Thai, and various curries. Each day of the week features a different set menu, allowing participants to explore a wide range of Thai flavors and take-home recipes to recreate their favorite dishes.

3. Hoi An, Vietnam

Hoi An offers an exciting blend of cultural and culinary experiences for the food-lover and adventurer alike. At Cam Thanh coconut water village, travelers can enjoy a basket boat ride through the Bay Mau Nipa forest and discover traditional crab fishing methods. The experience provides a unique glimpse into the countryside and daily life of central Vietnam, with opportunities to master Vietnamese cuisine under the guidance of skilled local chefs.

4. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

In the heart of the city, travelers can partake in a 3-course cooking class to prepare classic Vietnamese dishes, each menu carefully curated to highlight the unique flavors and cultural heritage of Vietnam. Those that prefer a specialty drink can opt for the egg coffee class, celebrating Vietnam's renowned coffee culture. Travelers can also take a day trip to the Mekong Delta to explore local villages and sample regional specialties, including a workshop to learn how to make coconut candies.

5. Hanoi, Vietnam

Participants will prepare dishes like Pho bo (beef noodle soup), Bun cha (grilled pork with vermicelli), and Nem ran (fried spring rolls), enjoying their creations alongside classmates and sampling local rice wine. The experience includes a cookbook and certificate, allowing travelers to take home a piece of Hanoi's culinary heritage.

Krishna Rathi, Associate Vice President at Agoda, shared, "Culinary experiences are a gateway to understanding a culture, and at Agoda, we are thrilled to connect travelers with these enriching opportunities. In Asia, Thailand and Vietnam stand out as culinary hubs, with rich flavors and an exciting selection of immersive experiences to choose from. Agoda makes it easy to book a wide range of activities alongside flights and accommodations for a seamless connected trip."

Travelers seeking unique experiences can browse over 300,000 activities, along with more than 6 million holiday properties and over 130,000 flight routes, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more.

SOURCE Agoda