Agoda Recommends Destinations with Water Parks Worth Traveling For

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers looking to beat the summer heat can find refreshing escapes with digital travel platform Agoda's recommendations for destinations featuring water parks in Asia. These locations promise family fun for all ages, offering a splash of excitement and relaxation.

Water parks appeal to a wide range of visitors, providing a perfect way to cool down, chase thrills, and enjoy family-friendly activities. Whether traveling with family or friends, these destinations offer more than just water-based fun, with plenty of attractions and experiences outside the water parks themselves.

Here's Agoda's list of recommended destinations to enjoy a water park this summer:

Ipoh, Malaysia: Sunway Lost World of Tambun

Sunway Lost World of Tambun in Malaysia offers a unique combination of an amusement park, water park, and natural hot springs. Visitors can enjoy thrilling rides and relax in the soothing hot springs, all set against a backdrop of lush greenery. The city of Ipoh, where the park is located, is known for its historic architecture and vibrant food scene, making it a delightful summer destination for travelers.



Hua Hin, Thailand: Vana Nava Waterpark

Located in the resort town of Hua Hin, Vana Nava Waterpark is an award-winning attraction that promises excitement for all ages. The park features state-of-the-art slides and attractions, ensuring a day full of adventure. Hua Hin itself offers beautiful beaches, a lively night market, and a range of dining options, making it a perfect beach getaway.



Da Nang, Vietnam: Mikazuki Water Park

Situated in Da Nang, Mikazuki Water Park is a modern facility that provides a refreshing escape from the tropical heat. The park boasts a variety of slides and pools, catering to both thrill-seekers and those looking to relax. Visitors exploring Da Nang can enjoy the bustling city known for its stunning beaches, cultural sites, and vibrant nightlife.



Bali, Indonesia: Splash Water Park Bali

Splash Water Park Bali is located in one of the world's top tourist destinations, offering a fun-filled day for families and friends. The park features a range of slides and attractions, set in the picturesque surroundings of Bali. Beyond the water park, Bali offers breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and a plethora of wellness and water activities for travelers.



Goyang, South Korea: Ilsan One Mount

Near Seoul, Ilsan One Mount is a large indoor and outdoor complex that combines a water park with other entertainment options. The indoor park option ensures visitors can enjoy a variety of water attractions regardless of the weather. The park is a great option for those traveling to Seoul as a travel hub, where they can enjoy endless shopping, dining, and cultural experiences.



Taipei, Taiwan: Taipei Water Park

Taipei Water Park is the most accessible water park in Taiwan's capital city, providing a convenient escape for locals and travelers alike. The park offers a range of water attractions suitable for all ages. Taipei itself is a bustling metropolis known for its night markets, historical sites, and vibrant street life.



Oiso, Japan: Oiso Long Beach

Oiso Long Beach in Japan is a classic beach and water park destination, offering traditional Japanese charm alongside modern attractions. The park provides a variety of water activities, set against the scenic backdrop of the Japanese coastline. Nearby, visitors can explore the cultural and historical offerings of the Kanagawa Prefecture.

Jun Dong, Vice President at Agoda, shared, "As travelers look for refreshing escapes this summer, Agoda is committed to providing travelers with access to destinations that not only offer recreational enjoyment but also enrich their travel experiences with local culture and attractions. Our curated list highlights locations where visitors can enjoy exhilarating water park experiences as well as opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture and attractions."

Travelers making their summer plans can browse over 6 million properties, more than 300,000 activities, and over 130,000 flight routes all bookable in a single place for a seamless connected trip. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more.

SOURCE Agoda