Agoda Recommends Top Destinations for Dragon Boat Festival 2026

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda highlights unique destinations to experience the Dragon Boat Festival in 2026. Falling on 19 June this year, this traditional festival is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month, and commemorates ancient Chinese poet Qu Yuan. The festival is marked by vibrant dragon boat races and the preparation of zongzi, a type of sticky rice dumpling. Travelers can explore a mix of lesser-known cities and vibrant regions across Asia to enjoy the festivities and cultural richness of this historic celebration.

Hangzhou, China

In Hangzhou, the Dragon Boat Festival transforms the tranquil West Lake into a bustling arena of excitement. The rhythmic paddling of dragon boats echoes across the water, drawing crowds eager to witness the spectacle. Beyond the races, Hangzhou offers a serene escape with its lush gardens and historic pagodas, inviting visitors to delve into its rich cultural tapestry.

Wuzhen, China

Wuzhen, a picturesque water town, provides a charming backdrop for the Dragon Boat Festival. The town's meandering canals host the races, set against a backdrop of ancient stone bridges and traditional wooden houses. Visitors can wander through narrow alleyways, discovering local crafts and savoring the flavors of zongzi, all while soaking in the town's timeless ambiance.

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Kaohsiung comes alive during the Dragon Boat Festival, with the Love River serving as the focal point for the festivities. The vibrant races are complemented by a lively atmosphere, where street vendors offer an array of Taiwanese delicacies. The city's modern attractions, including art districts and bustling night markets, provide a dynamic contrast to the traditional celebrations.

Macau

In Macau, Nam Van Lake becomes the epicenter of the Dragon Boat Festival, where the races are a thrilling spectacle against the city's iconic skyline. The blend of Portuguese and Chinese influences is evident in the architecture and cuisine, offering visitors a unique cultural experience. From exploring historic ruins to indulging in fusion dishes, Macau presents a captivating mix of old and new.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong's Dragon Boat Festival is a vibrant affair, with Victoria Harbour hosting the exhilarating races. The city's skyline provides a dramatic backdrop, enhancing the festive atmosphere. Visitors can enjoy a plethora of cultural performances and culinary delights, making Hong Kong a bustling hub of activity during the festival.

Chiayi, Taiwan

Chiayi offers a more tranquil setting for the Dragon Boat Festival, with its rivers providing a serene stage for the races. The city's proximity to the Alishan National Scenic Area allows visitors to explore breathtaking landscapes and experience the beauty of Taiwan's natural wonders. Chiayi's local festivities and traditional markets offer a glimpse into the region's rich heritage.

Jun Dong, Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "The Dragon Boat Festival is a fantastic opportunity to explore the cultural tapestry of Asia. Agoda is thrilled to guide travelers to these hidden gems where they can enjoy the festivities in a truly authentic setting. With our extensive network of accommodations and travel options, Agoda makes it easy for travelers to plan their perfect getaway, whether this be a cozy stay, adventurous itinerary or more."

Travelers can explore these destinations and more with Agoda's extensive offerings, including over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities. For the best deals, visit Agoda's website or download the Agoda mobile app.

SOURCE Agoda