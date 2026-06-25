Agoda Reveals Rising Travel Interest Ahead of Japan's 2026 Summer Music Festival Season

― Searches for Niigata, host destination of FUJI ROCK FESTIVAL, on the rise for Japanese travelers, highlighting growing interest for "music event travel" ―

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agoda Company Pte. Ltd. (Headquarters: Singapore; CEO: Omri Morgenshtern), which operates the digital travel platform Agoda, has revealed a rise in travel interest for Japanese travelers linked to major music festivals taking place across Japan in summer 2026, based on the platform's accommodation search data.

According to Agoda's data, accommodation searches from Japanese travelers have increased for popular summer music festival host destinations. Niigata, the host destination of FUJI ROCK FESTIVAL '26, recorded the highest growth in travel interest with domestic searches up 114% year-on-year. The increase indicates growing interest for "music festival travel," where Japanese travelers choose destinations and plan out itineraries motivated by upcoming music events.

The data is based on accommodation searches made by Japanese travelers 90 days before the event date for check-ins starting one day before the event, compared to 2 weeks prior to the event date.

Niigata, Host Destination of FUJI ROCK FESTIVAL '26, Sees Growing Domestic Travel Interest

Niigata, where FUJI ROCK FESTIVAL '26 will be held, recorded the highest growth in domestic travel interest among summer festival destinations. This increase reflects FUJI ROCK's enduring appeal as one of Japan's most iconic outdoor summer music festivals, as well as the distinctive appeal of Niigata as a travel destination. Held in the Naeba area of Yuzawa, FUJI ROCK is closely associated with its open-air setting, mountain scenery, and immersive atmosphere surrounded by nature. This unique environment allows festivalgoers to enjoy music in a setting that feels different from everyday urban life.

Beyond the festival itself, the surrounding Naeba and Yuzawa areas also offer a wide range of travel experiences, including hot springs, local food culture, scenic landscapes, and resort-style stays. For travelers looking to make the most of their summer trip, Niigata offers a natural extension of the festival experience, where live music, nature, relaxation, and local culture can be enjoyed together. This combination may be encouraging more domestic travelers to consider FUJI ROCK not only as a music event, but also as a reason to plan an overnight getaway in the region.

Experience-Led "Music Festival Travel" Interest Expands Across Japan

The growth in domestic travel interset seen in Niigata also points to a shift in how travelers are engaging with music events. Rather than viewing festivals and concerts as standalone activities, more travelers appear to be using them as anchors for broader travel plans, combining event attendance with overnight stays, dining, sightseeing, and local experiences in the host destination.

This trend is not limited to regional festival destinations. In large cities such as Tokyo and Osaka, travelers can combine summer music festivals with urban attractions, shopping, dining, and cultural experiences. In leisure-oriented destinations such as Okinawa, music events can also serve as a trigger for travelers to plan longer, more experience-led stays. Reflecting this growing interest in music-driven travel, Agoda reports that accommodation searches increased across other major music festival host destinations in Japan this summer:

SUMMER SONIC 2026 TOKYO — Tokyo: Domestic searches +29% year-on-year

MasterPeace 2026 — Okinawa Main Island: Domestic searches +25% year-on-year

NUMBER SHOT 2026 — Fukuoka: Domestic searches +15% year-on-year

SUMMER SONIC 2026 OSAKA — Osaka: Domestic searches +11% year-on-year

These results suggest that "music festival travel" is continuing to gain momentum across Japan. From nature-led festival destinations such as Niigata and Okinawa, to major cities and travel hubs such as Tokyo and Osaka, music festivals are increasingly becoming a catalyst for travelers to rediscover destinations through local culture, dining, sightseeing, and stay experiences.

Tadashi Ikai, Senior Country Director, Agoda International Japan, shared, "Music festivals are increasingly becoming a travel purpose in their own right, extending beyond simple event attendance. In recent years, we have seen the rise of "festival travel," where travelers incorporate accommodation, sightseeing, local dining and other destination experiences into their festival trips. Agoda's latest search data shows growth in travel interest across both regional destinations such as Niigata and Okinawa, as well as major host cities including Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka. This suggests that music events are increasingly inspiring travelers to explore destinations across Japan, whether through regional getaways or city-based festival trips. At Agoda, we remain committed to offering a wide range of accommodation options and travel products, helping travelers enjoy not only the event itself, but also the unique stay experiences each destination has to offer."

Through Agoda's platform, travelers can seamlessly search and book more than 6 million holiday properties, over 130,000 flight routes, and more than 300,000 activities. Travelers can also easily discover great-value accommodation deals through the Agoda mobile app and official website, Agoda.com.

SOURCE Agoda