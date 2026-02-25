Agoda Reveals Top 10 Warm-Weather Winter Escapes for Taiwanese Travelers, with Okinawa Leading the List

TAIPEI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As cold fronts roll in one after another, Taiwanese travelers' getaway plans are shifting south in search of sunshine. Digital travel platform Agoda observed accommodation search trends for early-year trips (Jan–Feb) and found that warm-weather escapes have become the go-to travel mindset. From islands and vibrant cities to easy short breaks, travelers are favoring destinations that are warm, packed with good food and great shopping, and easy to reach, turning winter into a quick dose of summer.

According to Agoda data, based on searches made by travelers from Taiwan in November–December 2025 for stays in January–February 2026, Okinawa Main Island remains Taiwan travelers' top winter getaway for a dose of sun and sea. Okinawa is followed by Bangkok, Singapore, Chiang Mai, Ho Chi Minh City, Pattaya, Bali, Phu Quoc Island, Kuala Lumpur, and Da Nang as the top ten warm weather getaways.

The ranking suggests Taiwanese travelers are not looking for long, "moving-house" holidays, but rather short-haul trips that can turn a few days off into summer mode, whether that means switching off on an island, eating their way through a city, or adding a touch of culture and light adventure for a quick recharge at the start of the year.

Looking at year-on-year changes, Ho Chi Minh City recorded the strongest growth among the top ten warm-weather destinations, with a 64% increase in searches on Agoda, reflecting rising interest in nearby city breaks built around food, cafés, and shopping. Other notable movers include Okinawa (+51%), as well as Vietnam's Da Nang (+25%) and Hanoi (+15%), making Vietnam's multi-city presence a standout theme for warm winter travel this season.

Jishan Chai, Country Director for Taiwan at Agoda shared, "When temperatures dip at the start of the year, Taiwanese travelers tend to look for destinations that are short-haul, warm, and flexible, so they can relax more efficiently. From the blue waters of Okinawa to Vietnam's lively coastal and urban destinations, the data shows travelers care about more than just the weather. Convenience, food experiences, and overall value matter too. As a one-stop platform for accommodations, flights, and activities, Agoda helps travelers quickly find stays that match their budget and style."

Travelers planning a smoother, better-value start to the year can explore Agoda's extensive offerings of over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities and experiences. With easy filters for destination, price, ratings, and amenities, travelers can tailor the perfect warm-weather escape on the Agoda app or at Agoda.com.

SOURCE Agoda