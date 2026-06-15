Agoda Spotlights Six Scenic Road Trip Destinations in Asia

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda's latest recommendations highlight destinations where travelers can embark on scenic getaways where the journey itself becomes an integral part of the adventure. With a curated list of unique road trip destinations across Asia, Agoda's guide offers travelers the flexibility to explore by car, cycling, or motorbike, turning every mile into a memorable experience.

Road trips captivate travelers with the allure of breathtaking views and the opportunity to savor quality time with companions or embrace the solitude of solo travel. The journey transforms into an experience in itself, offering the freedom to pause and explore hidden gems along the way. With the flexibility to start their trips whenever they choose, travelers can infuse spontaneity and adventure into their travels, making each road trip a unique story waiting to unfold.

Below are Agoda's curated recommendations for travelers seeking a unique road trip destination in Asia.

Ha Giang Loop, Vietnam

Often explored by motorbike, travelers can expect dramatic mountain landscapes with terraced rice fields cascading down hillsides and local villages dotting the scenery. The Ha Giang Loop offers a unique blend of cultural immersion and natural beauty, making it a captivating road trip destination. The winding roads and breathtaking vistas provide an unforgettable experience for those seeking adventure.



Taroko Gorge, Taiwan

This road trip features breathtaking marble cliffs, deep gorges, and lush forests, making it one of Asia's most spectacular drives. Travelers can marvel at the natural beauty of Taroko Gorge, where the landscape offers a stunning backdrop for exploration. The route provides numerous opportunities to stop and appreciate the serene environment, making it a must-visit for nature enthusiasts.



Shimanami Kaido, Japan

The Shimanami Kaido is a cyclist's paradise, offering a stunning island-hopping route across the Seto Inland Sea. This journey connects six islands with a series of bridges, each providing panoramic views of the ocean and surrounding landscapes. Travelers can enjoy the unique experience of cycling over the sea, with opportunities to explore charming coastal towns, savor local cuisine, and immerse themselves in the tranquil beauty of Japan's inland sea.



Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh, India

Known for its surreal, otherworldly terrain, Spiti Valley offers rugged landscapes, pristine lakes, and ancient monasteries at high altitudes. The road trip through this region promises a journey through time, with the chance to explore remote villages and experience the unique culture of the area. The dramatic scenery and sense of isolation make it a truly unique destination.



Flores Island, Indonesia

With diverse volcanic landscapes, lush rice paddies, and access to Komodo National Park's unique scenery, Flores Island offers a road trip filled with natural wonders. Travelers can explore the island's rich biodiversity and enjoy the vibrant landscapes that change with every turn. The journey promises an adventure through one of Indonesia's most captivating regions.



Jeju Island, South Korea

Jeju Island's volcanic landscapes, dramatic coastlines, waterfalls, and lava tubes create diverse natural beauty. The road trip around the island offers a chance to explore its unique geological features and enjoy the serene environment. Travelers can immerse themselves in the island's charm and discover hidden gems along the way.



Mae Hong Son Loop, Thailand

This route offers stunning mountain scenery winding through hill tribe country with hot springs and misty peaks. The Mae Hong Son Loop provides a journey through Thailand's cultural heartland, with opportunities to engage with local communities and enjoy the natural beauty. The road trip promises a blend of adventure and relaxation in a picturesque setting.

Krishna Rathi, Associate Vice President at Agoda, shared, "Road trips are a fantastic way to experience both the journey and the destination. Whether you're chasing adrenaline along the Ha Giang Loop, or enjoying the captivating vistas of Taroko Gorge, Agoda empowers travelers to explore the world with ease and affordability, offering a seamless blend of accommodations and activities that enrich every road trip experience."

Travelers seeking an unforgettable road trip can browse over 300,000 activities, along with more than 6 million holiday properties and over 130,000 flight routes, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more.

SOURCE Agoda