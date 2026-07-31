Got the Ticket? Agoda Shares 4 Ways Malaysians Are Turning Concert Cities Into Year-End Getaways

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has seen major music events become a growing reason for Malaysians to plan a getaway, as fans look beyond the concert night and start thinking about where to stay, what to do and how to turn the trip into a fuller experience.

Agoda accommodation searches by Malaysian travellers to four prominent Asian cities rose across the upcoming concert windows for renowned K-Pop band BTS' Arirang tour, compared with the same periods in 2025. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia saw the largest increase in searches at around 14x, followed by Singapore and Jakarta, Indonesia at around 7x, and Bangkok, Thailand at almost 4x.

The findings suggest that big music moments are giving Malaysians more reasons to plan around the show, whether that means booking a KL staycation, flying into Singapore for a quick city break, or adding extra time to explore Jakarta or Bangkok.

Major shows are no longer just nights on the calendar. For many travellers, they are becoming the starting point for a staycation, regional city break or longer year-end escape.

The group chat is planning early

Concert trips are no longer just about getting to the venue and heading home after the encore. The ticket may be the first thing fans secure, but the rest quickly becomes a group chat project: who is sharing a room, who is flying in, where to eat after the show and whether to add an extra night. For travellers, accommodation should not be an afterthought. Searching early gives them more room to compare locations, prices, room types and flexible booking options before the year-end crowd checks in.

Even KL concerts are becoming staycation material

Of the four host cities, Kuala Lumpur recorded the largest increase in accommodation searches from Malaysian travellers, at around 14x compared with the same period in 2025. The jump suggests that even a concert close to home can become a reason to book a room, skip the post-show traffic, stay out a little later and turn one big night out into a mini city break.

Singapore is the easy fly-in, sing-along, fly-home trip

Singapore saw an increase in accommodation searches from Malaysian travellers at around 7x compared with the same period in 2025, reinforcing its appeal as a quick regional concert getaway. For Malaysian travellers, it fits neatly into the fly-in, sing-along, shop, eat and fly-home format, close enough for a short escape but packed enough to feel like a proper holiday.

Jakarta and Bangkok turn the concert into a proper city trip

Jakarta and Bangkok also saw search growth, with accommodation searches from Malaysian travellers at around 7x and almost 4x respectively. Jakarta points to the appeal of a bigger regional city escape, while Bangkok reinforces its draw as an easy food, shopping and culture-led getaway, where a major music moment can sit naturally alongside markets, malls, cafés, temples and nightlife.

For travellers considering regional concert trips, Agoda recommends building the itinerary around more than the show. A concert may be the anchor, but the best trips often come from adding a food crawl, shopping day, local attraction or extra night to explore the city properly.

Agoda's quick tips for planning a concert-cation:

Compare before the crowd checks in

When major events drive travel interest, searching early can help travellers compare accommodation options before choices narrow closer to the concert.

Do not only search beside the venue

Staying near the venue can be convenient, but other neighbourhoods may offer better value, better food, easier transport or a more interesting city-break experience.

Use filters to keep plans flexible

When coordinating tickets, flights, friends and leave dates, filters such as free cancellation, pay-at-property, breakfast included or higher review scores can help travellers narrow down stays that suit their plans.

Turn one night into a fuller trip

A concert trip can easily become a KL staycation, a Singapore shopping break, a Jakarta city escape or a Bangkok food weekend. Travellers can use Agoda to compare accommodation, flights and activities, helping them plan more of the trip in one place.

Fabian Teja, Country Director, Malaysia and Brunei at Agoda said: "What stands out from the data is how entertainment is becoming a travel trigger. For many Malaysians, the concert ticket appears to be the starting point for a bigger decision about where to stay, who to travel with and how much of the city to experience. That creates a different kind of trip, one where accommodation, flights and activities are planned around a shared moment. Whether travellers are planning a KL staycation, a Singapore city break or a regional escape to Jakarta or Bangkok, Agoda helps them compare options in one place, find great value and turn one big night out into a fuller getaway."

With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes and over 300,000 activities, Agoda offers travelers access to a wide range of options for every travel style and budget. Travelers can find the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com to plan their next holiday.

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SOURCE Agoda