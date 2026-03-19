Agoda Unveils Asia's Top Foodie Travelers

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled its ranking of Asian travelers that are the most passionate about culinary experiences during their travels. The findings, derived from a survey of Asian travelers as part of Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report, reveal that Asia's biggest foodies hail from Taiwan, Vietnam, and South Korea, where 47%, 35%, and 34%, respectively, cite food as a key reason for travel.

Food is increasingly taking center stage as a primary reason for travel, with more Asian travelers eager to explore destinations that offer unforgettable culinary experiences. This shift reflects a broader trend where gastronomy is becoming a significant motivator in choosing where to go, what to do, and where to stay, as travelers seek to immerse themselves in the local food culture of their chosen destinations. Agoda's survey results highlight this evolution, revealing that culinary experiences have climbed into the top three motivators for Asian travelers, jumping from sixth place last year.

Leading the list are travelers from Taiwan, with 47% indicating that culinary experiences are among their top reasons to travel. This highlights Taiwan's rich food culture and the importance of gastronomy in the travel plans of its residents.

Vietnamese and South Korean travelers follow in second and third place, with 35% and 34% of respondents, respectively, emphasizing their deep appreciation for diverse and flavorful cuisines while traveling.

Travelers from Malaysia and Japan rank fourth and fifth as Asia's top foodies, with 33% and 32% of respondents, respectively, prioritizing food in their travel itineraries.

Finally, Indonesia (31%), Thailand (20%) and India (8%) round out the list of the top eight most flavor-forward travelers, showcasing their keen interest in exploring global cuisines.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "Food is a universal language that connects us all, and it's exciting to see how travelers from different markets prioritize culinary experiences when making travel plans. At Agoda, we are thrilled to support these gastronomic adventurers in discovering the world's most delicious destinations with activities ranging from local food tours to hands-on cooking classes, wherever their taste buds may take them."

For those seeking out their next culinary adventure, Agoda offers over 300,000 activities, more than 6 million holiday properties, and over 130,000 flight routes, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and start planning your next foodie getaway today.

SOURCE Agoda