Agoda Unveils Bali as the Top Summer Destination for Poolside Relaxation in Asia

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of the summer season and intensifying heat, digital travel platform Agoda reports a rise in travelers using the platform to search specifically for accommodations featuring pools, with usage of the search filter increasing 26 times between mid-March to May compared to earlier months from January to mid-March. Agoda's data finds that for those planning a summer escape centered around poolside leisure, Bali (Indonesia) emerges as the ultimate destination, topping the list of holiday spots with the highest number of pool-equipped accommodations.

Following Bali (Indonesia), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Manila (Philippines), Phuket (Thailand), and Pattaya (Thailand) earned spots in Agoda's ranking as the top five destinations where travelers are most likely to find a stay featuring a pool. Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Johor Bahru (Malaysia), Jakarta (Indonesia), Cebu (Philippines), and Bangkok (Thailand) complete the top ten ranking.

Agoda's data reveals that beach, coastal, and island getaways are the best options for travelers seeking poolside relaxation. Destinations like Bali, Phuket, Pattaya and Cebu offer an ideal setting for a refreshing retreat, with stunning beaches, vibrant culture and delicious cuisine that perfectly complement a poolside experience.

Urban locales also feature prominently on the list, with Kuala Lumpur securing the second spot and Manila ranking third. These cities, along with Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, and Bangkok, demonstrate that great summer escapes aren't limited to beaches and islands. Urban environments can also provide a refreshing escape, where travelers can enjoy a poolside vibe amidst the bustling cityscape.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda, shared, "Agoda's user-friendly filters make it incredibly easy for travelers to personalize their search for accommodations, focusing on features like pools to enhance their stay. Bali stands out as a premier destination in Asia for those seeking to unwind by the pool, with plenty of accommodation choices to suit any budget. Whether you're dreaming of a tranquil beach retreat or an exciting urban escape, Agoda helps you discover the perfect spot to cool off and relax this summer."

Travelers looking for their next poolside escape can browse over 6 million holiday properties, along with more than 300,000 activities and over 130,000 flight routes, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more.

SOURCE Agoda