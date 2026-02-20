Agoda Unveils Most Popular International and Domestic Destinations among Japanese Travelers for Spring Break

― Short-haul Asian destinations remain highly popular overseas, while urban areas continue to perform strongly domestically ―

TOKYO, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agoda Company Pte. Ltd. (Headquarters: Singapore; CEO: Omri Morgenshtern), which operates the digital travel platform Agoda, has released the latest accommodation search data on travel during the 2026 spring break period (March–April) among Japanese travelers.

The data analyzes search activity by travelers from Japan conducted between November 1, 2025, and January 13, 2026, for check-ins during March-April 2026, compared with the same period in the previous year, revealing travel demand trends ahead of the spring break season.

■ Most Popular International Destinations for Spring Break ― Short-haul Asian destinations offer highly satisfying trips, even for shorter stays ―

＜Top 5 International Destinations＞

1st: Seoul, South Korea, 2nd: Taipei, Taiwan, 3rd: Bangkok, Thailand, 4th: Busan, South Korea, 5th: Hong Kong

For international travel, Seoul, South Korea, emerged as the most searched destination during the spring break period among Japanese travelers. In addition to its convenient access from Japan, Seoul offers a rich mix of gourmet dining, shopping, and cultural experiences, making it a highly favored destination for short overseas trips. In particular, the city is seeing growing popularity among solo travelers, especially those traveling for beauty and wellness purposes.

Taipei, Taiwan, is known for its approachable food culture and walkable city layout, making it an attractive choice for first-time international travelers or those returning overseas after some time. The ease of enjoying night markets and local cuisine contributes to higher satisfaction for spring break travel.

Bangkok, Thailand, is characterized by its combination of urban sightseeing and resort elements, offering a wide range of experiences including shopping, spas, and gourmet dining. The city continues to attract travelers who use relatively longer holidays to plan trips that combine city stays with nearby resort destinations.

Busan, South Korea, is appreciated for its unique blend of coastal scenery and urban landscapes. Activities such as café hopping and seaside walks appeal to travelers seeking a more relaxed pace, while the opportunity to experience a different side of Korea compared to Seoul also contributes to its popularity.

Hong Kong maintains steady popularity as a short-term spring break destination, offering diverse attractions that range from gourmet dining and shopping to nature and art. The ability to enjoy a wide variety of experiences efficiently within a limited schedule makes Hong Kong a strong match for spring break travel.

■ Most Popular Domestic Destinations for Spring Break ― Urban sightseeing and seasonal experiences, centered around Tokyo, remain highly popular ―

＜Top 5 Domestic Destinations＞

1st: Tokyo, 2nd: Osaka, 3rd: Sapporo, 4th: Fukuoka, 5th: Okinawa Main Island

For domestic travel, Tokyo continues to rank as the most searched destination for the spring break period. The city is highly regarded for offering a wide variety of experiences even during short stays, including the latest gourmet dining, shopping, and entertainment, as well as cherry blossom viewing spots and spring-only events. The ability to enjoy both urban sightseeing and a strong sense of seasonality continues to support Tokyo's stable popularity as a spring break destination.

Osaka is valued for its vibrant food culture and high level of entertainment, including theme parks, and benefits from convenient access to nearby cities such as Kyoto and Kobe. As a result, Osaka is often selected as a base for travelers planning to explore the wider Kansai area.

Sapporo is characterized by its balance between urban convenience and proximity to nature, with travelers drawn to seasonal Hokkaido cuisine and the changing scenery as winter transitions into spring. For those seeking to experience seasonal shifts, Sapporo remains an appealing option for spring break travel.

Fukuoka is appreciated for its compact urban layout, which allows travelers to efficiently enjoy gourmet dining, shopping, and sightseeing. Serving as a key gateway to destinations across Kyushu, the city supports travel itineraries that combine urban stays with regional exploration, further driving spring break demand.

Okinawa Main Island continues to attract travelers seeking an escape from everyday life during the spring break season. With a calmer atmosphere ahead of the summer peak, visitors can enjoy a well-balanced mix of nature, culture, and activities.

In addition, year-on-year growth in travel interest was observed for cities such as Nagoya, Yokohama, Hiroshima, Sendai, and Chiba, indicating rising attention toward core regional cities that offer both convenient transportation access and ease of urban sightseeing.

Tadashi Ikai, Senior Country Director, Japan at Agoda, shared, "Spring break is a key travel season, with a wide range of travelers—from students to working professionals—planning trips during this period. Agoda's search data shows that internationally, short-haul Asian destinations continue to maintain strong popularity, while domestically, urban areas led by Tokyo remain steady favorites. Agoda will continue to offer a wide selection of accommodations at great value, enabling travelers to enjoy highly satisfying trips even within limited vacation time."

