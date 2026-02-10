Agoda's 'Hat Yai Lights Up' Campaign Invites Travelers to Experience the City Like Never Before

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda is bringing the spotlight to one of Southern Thailand's most dynamic destinations with the launch of its new 'Hat Yai Lights Up' campaign, celebrating the area's recovery and return to business after last year's flooding. In partnership with Hat Yai Songkhla Hotels Association, the campaign invites travelers to explore the city like never before with great deals and seamless planning.

Running from now until March 02, the campaign offers exclusive discounts along with a specially curated Hat Yai guidebook and a dedicated landing page with a wide range of accommodation options. Travelers can easily choose stays, plan their trip, and spend more time soaking in the city's lively atmosphere.

With tourist attractions fully reopened, visitors can enjoy the region, which is known for its buzzing food streets, colorful night markets, scenic hilltop viewpoints, and stunning temples. Hat Yai offers a great mix of culture, cuisine, and urban excitement. Whether travelers prefer cafe hopping, shopping sprees, or quick nature escapes, the city caters to both relaxed weekend getaways and action-packed itineraries. The ideal trip for any type of traveler is perfectly captured in Agoda's Hat Yai travel guide, crafted in partnership with Hat Yai Songkhla Hotels Association.

Akaporn Rodkong, Country Director, Thailand and Indochina at Agoda shared, "Hat Yai continues to stand out as a destination with depth, character, and countless reasons to return. The city brings together diverse food culture, charming local neighborhoods, breathtaking viewpoints, and everyday experiences that make for a rewarding journey. Through 'Hat Yai Lights Up', Agoda is proud to support the city's momentum after its recovery from floods by making it easier for travelers to reconnect with Hat Yai and experience the wonders that make this region a must-visit destination once more."

Dr. Sitthipong Sitthiphataraprabha, President of Hat Yai Songkhla Hotels Association, shared, "The 'Hat Yai Lights Up' campaign demonstrates the city's readiness to welcome visitors again. Local hotels and businesses have come together to open their doors with confidence, and working with Agoda offers the perfect opportunity to connect Hat Yai with travelers from around the world who are looking for their next adventure. We are excited to partner on this campaign with Agoda to bring the magic of Hat Yai to the world for all to discover."

As part of its commitment to Thailand's tourism industry, Agoda supports long-term positive impact through partnership with WWF to fund wildlife and habitat conservation, sustainability trainings under its Sustainable Tourism Academy, and flexible financing for tourism micro, small, and medium‑sized enterprises (MSMEs) through its Sustainable Tourism Impact Fund. In Hat Yai specifically, Agoda has contributed to local recovery efforts by donating over 1,000 pieces of office furniture to schools and universities and providing nearly THB 2 million in support for Save the Children's flood recovery response, helping deliver emergency supplies and enabling children to return to safe and nurturing learning environments.

SOURCE Agoda