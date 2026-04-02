Agoda's Top Picks for Thrilling Jungle Safari Adventures in Asia

SINGAPORE, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has identified a selection of jungle safari destinations across Asia, where diverse wildlife and breathtaking landscapes await. With a growing interest in nature-based travel, jungle safaris offer unique opportunities to explore the rich biodiversity and natural beauty of Asia's forests and national parks.

Jungle safaris provide more than just wildlife sightings; they offer immersive experiences that connect travelers with nature and local ecosystems. From the dense rainforests of Borneo to the tiger-rich landscapes of India, these destinations promise unforgettable adventures for nature enthusiasts.

Agoda's list highlights destinations where landscape, wildlife, and on-the-ground experiences come together:

Khao Sok National Park, Thailand: Khao Sok's dramatic limestone cliffs rise above Cheow Lan Lake, where floating raft houses offer overnight stays within the rainforest. Canoe safaris and jungle treks reveal wildlife such as gibbons and hornbills, while the park is also known for the rare Rafflesia flower, one of the largest blooms in the world.

Jim Corbett National Park, India: Located at the base of the Himalayas, Jim Corbett combines open grasslands, sal forests, and river systems that support one of India's most established tiger populations. Jeep safaris through zones such as Dhikala are often paired with early-morning birdwatching along the Ramganga River, where over 500 species have been recorded.

Yala National Park, Sri Lanka: Yala is known for having one of the highest leopard densities in the world. Safaris move through a mix of scrubland, lagoons, and coastline, where sightings can range from sloth bears to crocodiles. The park's proximity to the ocean adds a distinct element, with wildlife often seen against a coastal backdrop.

Borneo Rainforest, Malaysia and Indonesia: Among the oldest rainforests on earth, Borneo Rainforest offers a layered safari experience that includes river journeys along the Kinabatangan, night walks to observe nocturnal species, and visits to orangutan rehabilitation centres. The region is one of the few places where travelers can see proboscis monkeys and pygmy elephants in the wild.

Chitwan National Park, Nepal: Set in the Terai lowlands, Chitwan's grasslands and riverine forests are best explored through a mix of jeep safaris, canoe rides, and guided walks. The park is a stronghold for the one-horned rhinoceros, and visitors often combine wildlife tracking with cultural stays in nearby Tharu communities.

Gunung Leuser National Park, Indonesia: Part of Sumatra's protected rainforest network, Gunung Leuser is one of the last places where orangutans, tigers, elephants, and rhinos coexist. Multi-day treks from Bukit Lawang focus on observing semi-wild orangutans, with routes passing through dense jungle and remote river crossings.

Taman Negara, Malaysia: Estimated to be over 130 million years old, Taman Negara offers one of Southeast Asia's most accessible rainforest experiences. Visitors move through the canopy via one of the world's longest suspension walkways, take night safaris to spot nocturnal wildlife, and travel by boat along the Tembeling River to reach remote jungle trails.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "Jungle safaris today are less about a single animal sighting and more about understanding entire ecosystems. These destinations offer a range of ways to engage with nature, from river-based exploration to guided conservation experiences, reflecting how travel preferences are evolving. At Agoda, we are committed to helping travelers discover these incredible destinations. With our extensive range of accommodations and activities, we make it easy for nature enthusiasts to plan their perfect adventure."

For those planning their next jungle safari, Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more.

SOURCE Agoda