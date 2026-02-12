AI Amplifies Governance Failures, Not New Risks, Says Huawei Thailand Cybersecurity Chief

BANGKOK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) does not create new risks for organizations but significantly magnifies existing weaknesses in governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC), according to Dr. Pongpisit Wuttidittachotti, Thailand Cybersecurity & Privacy Officer at Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled "AI Doesn't Create New Problems, It Amplifies Old Ones" at Cybersec Asia 2026, Dr. Pongpisit said growing concerns around AI misuse often distract organizations from the real issue: a lack of foundational governance.

Dr. Pongpisit Wuttidittachotti, Thailand Cybersecurity & Privacy Officer at Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

"The problem is not AI," he said. "AI simply exposes what organizations have failed to manage ranging from unclear policies, weak controls, to unmanaged risks".

Dr. Pongpisit stressed that organizations must define clear internal rules before deploying AI, including which tools are permitted, what data can be used, and whether public or private AI platforms are appropriate.

Without these guardrails, AI can dramatically accelerate cyber risks, particularly in environments still reliant on legacy systems.

"If obsolete systems are connected to the internet, AI can identify vulnerabilities far faster than before," he noted. "Without governance, organizations cannot assess whether the risks they are taking are acceptable."

From Policy to Enforcement

Effective AI governance requires translating policies into enforceable technical controls, especially in cloud environments.

"Policy cannot remain on paper. It must be implemented through technology—policy as code—supported by clear processes," he said.

Dr. Pongpisit emphasized that sustainable AI adoption depends on the combined strength of people, process and technology, rather than reliance on any single factor.

From Huawei's perspective as a global technology provider, AI is treated strictly as a tool—one that must be designed responsibly from the outset. Huawei applies security and privacy by design and by default throughout the responsible AI lifecycle, from data sourcing and processing to deployment and ongoing operations, in accordance with global standards and best practices such as ISO/IEC 42001. Its systems are transparent, enabling clients to monitor and verify practices through Huawei's Global Cyber Security and Privacy Protection Transparency Center.

"Every component from data input to output must be assessed for cybersecurity and privacy risk," he explained. "Risk cannot be eliminated, but it can be reduced to an acceptable level through proper controls."

He also highlighted emerging concerns around copyright, open-source components, and cross-border data flows, warning that unmanaged AI use could undermine digital sovereignty.

Dr. Pongpisit concluded that AI adoption is unavoidable but irresponsible adoption is not.

"AI is like any other transformative technology. Organizations cannot avoid it," he said. "But they must embed security and privacy from the beginning —not as an afterthought."

