MFEC Named Huawei Cloud Outstanding Partner of the Year 2025

Recognized for Delivering Measurable Business Value Through Enterprise Cloud Transformation in Thailand

BANGKOK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MFEC Public Company Limited (MFEC), one of Thailand's leading technology solution providers, has been named Huawei Cloud Outstanding Partner of the Year 2025, in recognition of its proven ability to help enterprises achieve tangible business results through cloud transformation.

The award reflects MFEC's strong execution and close collaboration with Huawei Cloud, particularly in delivering secure, scalable, and high-performance cloud solutions for large enterprises in Thailand's financial sector.

MFEC recognized as Huawei Cloud Outstanding Partner of the Year 2025

As a key Huawei Cloud partner, MFEC has played an important role in supporting financial institutions as they modernize legacy systems and respond to rising customer expectations for speed, reliability, and digital services.

One notable success case involved the migration of a credit card system for a large state-owned commercial bank. Previously limited by system capacity, high operating costs, and complex data center management, the bank adopted a cloud-first approach to improve performance and operational resilience.

Following the migration, key components of the credit card system now run on Huawei Cloud, supporting millions of cardholders and thousands of merchants nationwide. The transformation delivered clear and measurable benefits, including a 30% reduction in overall IT costs, significantly improved system stability, and the ability to scale services rapidly to support business growth. Transaction processing capacity increased substantially, enabling the bank to handle tens of millions of transactions per day, while reducing service rollout timelines from years to just months.

In another success case, MFEC supported a large financial institution in modernizing its rewards system by migrating workloads to Huawei Cloud GaussDB. The move addressed long-standing performance limitations and scalability challenges within the organization's legacy database environment.

As a result, reporting and complex query processing times were reduced from around 20 minutes to just 3 minutes, dramatically improving operational efficiency. The system can now scale on demand while maintaining high availability and strong data protection. In addition, the institution achieved approximately 35% saving in database-related costs, all while ensuring seamless operations without disrupting existing applications.

Mr. Direk Yimlamai, Cloud Solution Manager, MFEC, stated that these projects reflect its focus on delivering practical, measurable value for customers—whether through cost efficiency, performance improvement, or greater business agility.

"We are proud to be recognized as Huawei Cloud Outstanding Partner of the Year 2025. This achievement underscores our long-term commitment to helping organizations transform their operations and achieve sustainable growth through cloud technology," he said.

Recognition Driven by Strong Partnership and Execution

MFEC was selected for the award based on its strong project delivery capabilities, deep understanding of customer needs, and ability to translate cloud technology into real-world business outcomes.

"MFEC has consistently demonstrated its ability to turn cloud innovation into tangible results for customers," said Celine Cao, CEO of Huawei Cloud Thailand. "This award recognizes MFEC's strong execution, industry expertise, and shared commitment with Huawei Cloud to helping Thai enterprises improve efficiency, resilience, and competitiveness."

This year, Huawei Cloud continues to expand its partner ecosystem in Thailand, working closely with trusted local partners such as MFEC to support digital transformation across industries. By combining global cloud capabilities with strong local expertise, Huawei Cloud and MFEC aim to help organizations build resilient digital foundations and contribute to Thailand's sustainable digital economy.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring Cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

SOURCE Huawei Cloud Thailand