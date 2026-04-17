"AI CAN DO IT": Tencent Cloud Launches Global Hackathon to Empower the Next Generation of Game Creators

Spanning five global regions, the 2026 challenge invites developers and students of all backgrounds to use AI not just as a coding tool, but as an engine for imagination, cultural expression, and social impact.

HONG KONG, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as Artificial Intelligence reshapes industries, game creation is transforming into a collaborative canvas for human imagination and AI capabilities. Embracing this shift, Tencent Cloud officially announced the launch of the 2026 "AI CAN DO IT" Game Development Hackathon during the "Tencent AI Campus Tour" at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) on April 16.

Hosted by Tencent Cloud, the global competition spans five major regions: Hong Kong and Macau SAR, East China, North China, South China, and Southeast Asia. Following rigorous campus selections and regional pitches, the winning teams will be invited to the global finals at the 2026 Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit in September, where they will compete for a massive token prize pool valued in the millions HKD.

The initiative is co-organized with Tencent WeTech Academy, which continues its mission to tour universities across Hong Kong and Macau, promoting the education and cutting-edge application of Agentic AI.

AI-Native Solutions: Making Education Inclusive and Engaging

At the HKU event, the true potential of AI was demonstrated not through abstract concepts, but through real-world impact. HKU student Naiyu showcased StarQuest, a gamified learning application built with Tencent Cloud's zero-code tool, CodeBuddy. Designed specifically for children aged 6 to 12 with ADHD tendencies, the space-themed app addresses their primary learning hurdle: unstable attention spans.

By carefully controlling information density, utilizing clear progress bars, and implementing a "focus mode," StarQuest replaces traditional scoring pressure with positive reinforcement. "The goal of StarQuest is to turn boring, lonely after-school exercises into a series of small, achievable space adventures," Naiyu explained.

"With my limited knowledge, CodeBuddy helped me flesh out key product design points, discuss and evaluate my ideas, and guide me step by step—like a strong team member," Naiyu shared regarding the AI coding experience. "I was expecting about a 60% output that I would have to complete myself, but the Product Requirements Document (PRD) it delivered was so clear and well-structured, it exceeded my expectations. CodeBuddy also impressed me by producing a well-designed, logically organized game."

Further highlighting the versatility of these tools, Tencent Education Architects Liu Yongjie and Gu Jia shared insights on the evolution of AI coding. They provided live demonstrations of CodeBuddy in academic settings, showing how it can rapidly reproduce research papers and build complex computing resource management applications.

Beyond Code: Unleashing Imagination in Game Creation

The hackathon focuses on three core pillars: Social Good, Cultural Expression, and Narrative Innovation. The competition challenges participants to view AI as more than just an engineering efficiency tool; it is a new engine for imagination. Beyond generating code and framework logic, teams are encouraged to integrate AI into core game elements, including world-building, concept art, audio design, and user safety systems.

"We are looking for the new game-design mindset of the AI-Native generation." Freda Xu, Vice President of Marketing, Tencent Cloud and Smart Industries Group said, "AI breaks down the traditional barriers of programming. It not only enhances the engineering capabilities of computer science students but also empowers students from design, arts, and humanities to express their creativity and bring their visions to life. The entire supply chain of game creation is being reshaped by AI."

With a prize pool of tokens valued in the millions HKD—including top incentives worth up to 100,000 HKD—the "AI CAN DO IT" Hackathon provides a premier technical platform, robust resource support, and authoritative industry recognition.

Whether you are a developer passionate about social impact, a digital artist focused on cultural expression, or a storyteller pushing narrative boundaries, Tencent Cloud invites you to step onto this global stage and co-create the future of gaming in the AI era.

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud