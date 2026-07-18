AI-Powered Connectivity: APAC Charts a Path to a Smarter Digital Future

Asia-Pacific's first Broadband Development Summit brings regulators and operators to Bangkok to set the agenda

BANGKOK, July 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Government officials, standards bodies and telecom operators gathered in Bangkok on 14 July for the inaugural Broadband Development Summit APAC 2026, convened by the World Broadband Association (WBBA) to build consensus on AI-era networks.

Participants included the ITU, Thailand's National Board of the Digital Economy and Society, WBBA, IAB, FNCAP, WAA, NIDA and the IPv6 Council, alongside operators Telkomsel, XLSmart, Surge, Globe, AIS, CMI and HKT and Huawei.

Denny Deng, President of Huawei Asia Pacific Carrier Business, envisions a "faster, smarter, greener" Asia-Pacific. Gigacity and AI-Net Certification at the WBBA Broadband Development Summit APAC 2026.

VOICES FROM THE SUMMIT

"To seize the opportunities of the AI era, we call on the industry to accelerate broadband evolution, advance computing-network synergy, and strengthen the cross-border connectivity. Together, let us build faster, smarter, and greener digital infrastructure for Asia-Pacific."

— Denny Deng, President of Asia Pacific Carrier Business, Huawei

"High-speed broadband is no longer just about 'getting online' — it is the vital infrastructure upon which the entire AI revolution is being built. We view AI not merely as a tool, but as a primary engine for national competitiveness and a catalyst for improving the quality of life for all."

— Wetang Phuangsup, Ph.D., Secretary-General, the National Board of the Digital Economy and Society, Thailand

"Three initiatives define the road to 2030. We must close the quality divide so the value of broadband reaches everyone. We must build AI-ready networks — 10G access, 800GE cores, intelligence end to end. And we must do it together, through shared standards."

— Martin Creaner, Director General of WBBA

"Moving towards next-generation networks, network architectures must continue to evolve to deliver broader connectivity, superior quality, enhanced security, and greater intelligence. This evolution is essential for Net5.5G, positioning the network not simply as infrastructure, but as the foundation that enables AI, strengthens resilience and efficiency, and supports digital transformation across industries."

— Dhruv Dhody, Industry Standardization Expert at Huawei, Chair of the IAB, IETF

"Across Asia-Pacific, fibre is extending beyond homes and offices into rooms, devices, and machines. By working together, we can accelerate fibre innovation and adoption to build truly AI-ready infrastructure."

— Ilham Nandana, Chair of the Market Intelligence Committee, Fiber Network Council APAC (FNCAP)

"We fixed it before you feel it! AIS is redefining premium home broadband by combining ultra-fast connectivity with AI-driven network intelligence and smart home ecosystem — delivering proactive, invisible service excellence that transforms connectivity into differentiated customer value and sustainable ARPU growth."

— Thanit Chaiyaboonthanit, Head of Technology Department, Broadband Business, AIS

"Connecting the Unconnected: Affordable Broadband at Scale. Create equal access to global information and empower Indonesia's digital society."

— Shannedy Ong, CTO of Surge Indonesia

"Beyond Connectivity: Telkomsel is transforming into a true value creator. By leveraging our FBB market-leading footprint, we power growth through service excellence, customer loyalty, and a next-generation home ecosystem."

— Stanislaus Susatyo, Director of Sales, Telkomsel Indonesia

"We stopped treating AI as an add-on feature. Instead, our approach at Globe starts with architecture, embedding intelligence into the very core of how we build, how we sell, and how we operate.

AI continuously monitors network health, customer behavior and service quality. Rather than waiting for failures, the system predicts degradation and initiates corrective actions. By maintaining minute-level awareness of network health, our systems automatically resolve 30% of all Wi-Fi issues without any human intervention."

— Danny Theseira, Head of Broadband Business Group at Globe Telecom

"Huawei is driving the Optics-AI Synergy to foster their collaborative growth. Through AI-ON, operators could build an AI-centric all-optical target network and establish 1-5-20ms latency circles across the Asia Pacific region. AI-ON also supports efficient computing access and usage while delivering an ultimate network experience through gigabit/ultra-gigabit home broadband, accelerating the widespread adoption of AI services."

— Kim Jin, Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Optical Business Product Line, Huawei

"Connectivity is not just about technology. It is a lifeline, a platform for opportunity, and a driver of sustainable development. I believe the intersection of connectivity and artificial intelligence will shape the future of smarter, more resilient networks."

— Dr. Cosmas Zavazava, Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau, ITU

"Performance and user experience are the essential path to the next-generation WLAN. Based on standards and AI-driven innovation, let's jointly explore the path to the future autonomous WLAN with all the stakeholders."

— Dr. Crane H. Yang, Secretary-General, World WLAN Application Alliance (WAA)

"At the summit, NIDA and WBBA signed an MOU to accelerate next-generation network evolution and establish pioneering smart city benchmarks through the co-development of industry standards, the harmonization of global regulations, and the sharing of vertical industry insights.

NIDA focuses on advancing network architecture standards, while WBBA drives global consensus on broadband evolution. This natural strategic complementarity creates vast opportunities for future collaboration."

— Joey Deng, Secretary-General of NIDA

"ION-2030 develops the global standard for next generation optical networks in the AI era. It provides exceptional AI application and service experience. The WBBA and ITU will jointly accelerate its development, and this is a unique opportunity for Asia-Pacific stakeholders to actively influence the future of optical broadband networks."

— Dr. Marcus Brunner, Chief Expert Standardization, WBBA WG1 Chair and Vice-Chair of ETSI ISG F5G

"The transition into the AI era demands a high-quality, deterministic digital foundation. By releasing Net5.5G policy guidelines, Malaysia is accelerating the evolution of next-generation network standards based on IPv6, establishing an innovative infrastructure to unleash AI's value and drive a prosperous digital economy for 2030."

— Prof. Sureswaran Ramadass, Chair of APAC at IPv6 Council, Industry Partner of WBBA

"The digital economy is thriving across the Asia-Pacific region, with AI emerging as a core catalyst for intelligent transformation. China Mobile International (CMI) is driving regional growth by integrating China's advanced AI capabilities with comprehensive communications, computing, and AI services. Moving forward, CMI will collaborate closely with industry partners to foster a shared, AI-driven future for the region."

— Paul Lin, Managing Director of Commercial and Technology, Asia Pacific, China Mobile International

"Next-generation network infrastructure is the oxygen of the intelligent economy. By integrating cutting-edge 800G connectivity with quantum-safe security, HKT is laying the essential foundations to keep Hong Kong's enterprises highly competitive, secure, and ready for the computing paradigm shifts of tomorrow."

— Wilson Cheung, Vice President, Broadband Design & Cyber Security, HKT

"The evolution toward Net5.5G AI WAN is an important step in strengthening XLSMART's transport network for the future. By progressively adopting AI-assisted operations, SRv6, SDN, service differentiation, and higher-capacity transport infrastructure, we are enhancing network intelligence, operational efficiency, and service resilience while supporting long-term sustainability. This transformation is a continuous journey that aligns with the industry's vision of AI-native broadband networks. Through collaboration with our technology partners and the broader ecosystem, we will continue to develop capabilities that deliver better network performance and support Indonesia's growing digital connectivity needs."

— Regie Ginanjar, Head of Transport Autonomy & Orchestration, Transport Network Transformation, XLSMART

"For the AI era, Huawei upgrades the IP bearer network via security resilience, multi-dimensional awareness, and network autonomy. This empowers carriers to guarantee service experience, accelerate monetization, and enhance efficiency, ushering in a new chapter of intelligent connectivity."

— Arthur Wang, Vice President of Data Communication Product Line, Huawei

A CONVERGING VIEW

Speakers agreed AI is shifting networks from connectivity to intelligent connectivity, as broadband, IP, computing and cross-border infrastructure converge to support innovation and coordination.

WBBA launched the AI-Net Certification, a global benchmark for national policy, industrial ecosystems and network intelligence. XLSmart was named first AI-Net Champion, and Indonesia was among the first with a certified operator, backed by its Net5.5G roadmap.

In another high-profile segment, WBBA Director General Martin Creaner presented the Gigacity Certification to KOMDIGI, SURGE, Telkomsel, AIS, TRUE, HKT and Globe, recognizing regional broadband pioneers.

SOURCE HUAWEI