AIA Club Alta celebrates first anniversary Introducing brand-new infinite health programmes

Expanding wealth management services to include family office setup consultation and referral

Launching special anniversary event: "AIA Alta Presents the World Circus"

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Club Alta provides one-stop wealth management, health and wellness service privileges as well as exclusive access to lifestyle events and experiences to empower high net worth (HNW) customers to achieve a holistic balance of health and wealth. As it celebrates its first anniversary, AIA Club Alta is proud to introduce the brand-new infinite health programmes at AIA Alta Wellness Haven, which combine validated, cutting-edge science and a personalised approach to help customers achieve longer healthspans. In addition, AIA Club Alta will be expanding its wealth management service to include consultation and referral services for establishing family offices and launching "AIA Alta Presents the World Circus" as its celebration highlight event.

Since its establishment in September 2023, AIA Club Alta has been very well received, with its diverse services and bespoke privileges highly rated by its members. AIA Alta Wellness Haven, the industry's first[1] one-stop wellness realm that integrates science with an East-meets-West philosophy, provides personalised healthcare and health management solutions to improve HNW customers' suboptimal health by addressing symptoms such as fatigue, backache, irritability, anxiety and insomnia. In particular, the "Deep Sleep Programme", featuring Hong Kong's first[2] quantum harmonic audio treatment bed, helps AIA Club Alta members fully relax and enter a deep sleep state. Many members who have completed a 25-minute treatment feel that their sleep quality has been enhanced.

Data reveals[3] that global life expectancy has increased by over 25 years. However, longevity does not necessarily mean good health; the goal worth pursuing is to live a long and healthy life. Hong Kong has one of the longest life expectancies in the world, making the extension of healthspan a pressing concern for all. Therefore, early detection and prevention of potential health issues are crucial for enhancing the quality of life as people live longer.

Ms Alice Liang, Chief Proposition Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, "AIA Hong Kong understands that HNW customers place a special emphasis on health, which is why 'Health Comes First' has been at the very core of our HNW strategy. We have received very positive feedback from our customers, reaffirming our strategic direction. As we enter our second year, at a time when people are living longer but not necessarily healthier lives, our health mission will be elevated further. We are revolutionising the approach to increasing healthspan for our customers, providing the latest scientific medical solutions to help them transcend the expected limitations of age and thereby actively supporting them in realising Healthier, Longer, Better Lives."

Brand-new infinite health programmes

The new infinite health programmes adopt a proactive and preventive approach to help customers effectively manage their health. Through early detection and assessment, they aim to identify the root causes and risk factors affecting health as early as possible. They also provide personalised medical and health support and advice by utilising precise measurements and continuous monitoring. The goal is to optimise customers' physical functions,

mental health and metabolic performance, thereby enhancing overall health levels and achieving a longer healthspan. These services will be officially launched in November and will be available to AIA Club Alta members and customers of selected insurance plans.

In addition to offering health services such as the infinite health programmes, AIA Club Alta also provides wealth management and exclusive lifestyle privileges. This creates a high-quality service ecosystem that integrates physical and mental health, wealth and bespoke experiences for HNW customers. AIA Hong Kong aims to be a life partner for customers on multiple levels, assisting them in achieving a holistic balance of health and wealth in their lives.

Wealth management: consultation and referral services for establishing family offices

The "AIA Alta Wealth Management Centre", established last year, allows customers to meet conveniently with their financial planners for professional insurance protection solutions. The centre also has a dedicated team for wealth management and legacy planning that is ready to provide advice at any time. In just one year, the specialised team has provided over 6,000 different wealth management consultations[4] to HNW customers. The centre has also partnered with multiple international organisations to form a consulting team, offering referral services for trusts, inheritance, tax, legal matters and premium financing to customers. This makes it the industry's first[5] comprehensive wealth management centre providing a one-stop solution across multiple professional fields specifically for HNW customers.

Building on the recent launch of AIA's overseas education consulting referral service, which helps customers effectively plan their children's overseas education, the company will soon launch a new referral service for enquiring about and establishing family offices. This service will empower customers to create family offices with the support of professional partners, facilitating family wealth succession and addressing diverse wealth management needs more comprehensively.

Exclusive experience: "AIA Alta Presents the World Circus"

AIA Club Alta has been curating unique activities and premium experiences for its members, with over 90% of events achieving full attendance and receiving resoundingly positive feedback4. To celebrate its first anniversary, AIA Club Alta has arranged a series of exquisite events to show appreciation for its members' support. These diverse events range from exclusive fine dining experiences, art collectors' sharing sessions and discussions on antique investment trends to a MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong and Macau–curated gastronomy experience as well as tailored privileges for the "Duffy and Friends 3K Run"[6] at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, catering to various members' interests.

The celebration's highlight will undoubtedly be the "AIA Alta Presents the World Circus" (the Circus). The Circus will debut on 18 December 2024 during the AIA Carnival, the popular winter mega event well loved by both locals and tourists. Produced by the world-renowned and UK-based creative and entertainment powerhouse, circus producer Gandeys Circus, and featuring a star-studded lineup of top circus talents selected from around the globe, the Circus will deliver close to 150 shows during the AIA Carnival period. AIA Club Alta will also have special arrangements to host its members and create joyful memories together.

Ms Liang added, "We are thrilled to see our unique service experiences and privileges winning the hearts of our customers in just one year. Our journey has just begun. We will continue to embrace customer-centricity and empower HNW customers to achieve a holistic balance of health and wealth in their lives."

AIA Hong Kong established "AIA Club Alta", "AIA Alta Wellness Haven" and "AIA Alta Wealth Management Centre" last year to offer esteemed members a wide array of services and privileges spanning wealth management, health and wellness, and lifestyle experiences. For details, please visit https://www.aia.com.hk/en/aia-alta.

Remarks:

[1] As of 1 August 2023, compared with major insurance companies in Hong Kong. "AIA Alta Wellness Haven" is designed to be the integrated and one-stop wellness realm in Hong Kong's insurance industry where science blends seamlessly with Eastern and Western philosophy of wellness care. "Humansa" refers to Sustainable Wellness Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Humansa Company Limited and independent third party of AIA Hong Kong. Sustainable Wellness Limited is fully and solely responsible for the services and/or products provided in, and for, "AIA Alta Wellness Haven." [2] As of 1st December 2023. [3] Cited from https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/02/charted-how-life-expectancy-is-changing-around-the-world/ [4] AIA Hong Kong's internal data, as of 31st August 2024. [5] As of 13 March 2023, compared with major insurance companies in Hong Kong. [6] "Duffy and Friends 3K" at Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend 2024 – Presented by AIA Vitality Run"

About AIA Hong Kong & Macau

AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have close to 17,000 financial planners[1], as well as an extensive network of independent financial advisors, brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.6 million customers[2], offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.

[1] as at 30 June 2024 [2] Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau's individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as at 30 June 2024)

SOURCE AIA