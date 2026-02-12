AIA Singapore surpasses S$40 Billion in payouts over the last decade

Commemorating its 95th anniversary, the insurer reinforces its role as a vital safety net and wealth partner with new initiatives to fulfil promises across healthcare and long-term financial goals as well as deepen its engagement, contributing meaningfully to the nation's progress.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Singapore today announced its 95th Anniversary, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Singaporeans, building a vital safety net for families and fulfilling its promise by paying out billions in claims over the decades. In the last decade alone, AIA Singapore have paid out more than S$40 billion of death, critical illness, accident, hospitalisation and maturity proceeds for retirement and savings.

"For nearly a century, AIA Singapore has been part of the Singapore story, walking alongside generations of families, consistently delivering on our promise to protect their financial and health needs," said Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore. "This significant milestone reflects not only the strength of our heritage, but also our continued commitment to innovation, disciplined execution, and long-term sustainable value creation. Over the last 10 years, we paid out more than S$40 billion in claims and maturity proceeds — a testament to our role as a safety net for Singaporeans. To us, these are not just numbers; they represent real families who found stability and reassurance when they needed it most. Above all, this stands as a tribute to our customers and the community who have placed their trust in us throughout our journey. Looking ahead, we remain focused on our purpose: enabling people to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives while contributing meaningfully to the nation's progress."

This commitment extends to the workplace with AIA Singapore safeguarding the health and wellness of over one-third of the nation's workforce, where it was also the first insurer to provide mental health coverage to policyholders — a significant move as Singapore's largest corporate insurer.

Embracing Singapore's dynamic digital landscape, AIA Singapore has also spearheaded technological innovations by seamlessly integrating insurance, healthcare, wellness, and financial management into a single, intuitive solution through the AIA+ super app . This comprehensive platform redefines the insurance experience for both individual and corporate customers in Singapore, making holistic protection, well-being, and financial planning more accessible, personalised and streamlined than ever before.

Further extending its partnership into everyday health, AIA Vitality , a leading health and wellness programme, members enjoyed over S$10 million worth of partner rewards and benefits in 2025 as they prioritised and improved their health.

This deep commitment extends beyond our customers to the broader community, with AIA Singapore driving impactful community and sustainability initiatives such as the AIA Better Lives Fund . This fund raises support for adopted charities dedicated to helping children and families in need in Singapore, reinforcing our dedication to a healthier, more resilient nation.

In celebration of its 95th Anniversary, AIA Singapore has launched a series of special initiatives and promotions. These efforts not only reinforce AIA's long-standing commitment to enabling individuals and families in Singapore to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives, but also highlight how AIA Singapore's 95-year journey has unfolded in parallel with the nation's remarkable growth. Over the decades, AIA Singapore has evolved from a foundational provider of life protection into a partner dedicated to holistic well-being, reflecting a rich heritage of trust and a forward-looking vision for the future.

"We are excited to mark AIA Singapore's 95th Anniversary with initiatives that not only express our gratitude but also offer tangible benefits and engaging experiences supporting holistic well-being. From enhanced reward promotions to unique nature experiences at Mandai Rainforest Wild Asia, these celebrations are thoughtfully designed to mirror our commitment to fostering Healthier, Longer, Better Lives for our customers and the wider community," shared Irma Hadikusuma, Chief Marketing & Healthcare Officer of AIA Singapore.

AIA Singapore's 95th Anniversary initiatives include:

Exclusive Promotion featuring Enhanced Rewards : Customers can earn AIA Delight points with selected product(s) purchase and redeem a wider range of rewards, including Apple and Samsung devices, KrisFlyer miles and more.

: Customers can earn AIA Delight points with selected product(s) purchase and redeem a wider range of rewards, including Apple and Samsung devices, KrisFlyer miles and more. AIA 95 th (AIA95) Anniversary Merchandise : Introducing exclusive anniversary merchandise to mark this special occasion.

: Introducing exclusive anniversary merchandise to mark this special occasion. The Return of AIA HYROX Singapore: Inviting fitness enthusiasts and the wider community to challenge themselves to level-up their strength and endurance.

Inviting fitness enthusiasts and the wider community to challenge themselves to level-up their strength and endurance. Mandai Rainforest Wild Asia Flash Promotion: Throughout the year, customers will have the opportunity to connect with nature and support conservation efforts at special prices.

Throughout the year, customers will have the opportunity to connect with nature and support conservation efforts at special prices. AIA Vitality Initiatives: Members can look forward to a holistic marketing and partner campaign featuring special member-exclusive events and activities, programme enhancements, and an expanded suite of partners. These initiatives are designed to offer even greater rewards and inspiration, empowering members to continually improve their health and well-being with AIA Vitality.

Members can look forward to a holistic marketing and partner campaign featuring special member-exclusive events and activities, programme enhancements, and an expanded suite of partners. These initiatives are designed to offer even greater rewards and inspiration, empowering members to continually improve their health and well-being with AIA Vitality. AIA Altitude initiatives: Our refreshed suite of Altitude privileges is crafted to empower customers to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives—today and at every stage ahead. Reflecting our commitment to holistic support, the new AIA Altitude privileges seamlessly integrate wellness, ageing readiness, and wealth solutions, thoughtfully tailored for our Affluent and High Net Worth customers. Members can also look forward to an exclusive calendar of lifestyle events, reinforcing our promise to deliver value that extends beyond protection and wealth—creating meaningful connections and enriching experiences throughout the year.

Our refreshed suite of Altitude privileges is crafted to empower customers to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives—today and at every stage ahead. Reflecting our commitment to holistic support, the new AIA Altitude privileges seamlessly integrate wellness, ageing readiness, and wealth solutions, thoughtfully tailored for our Affluent and High Net Worth customers. Members can also look forward to an exclusive calendar of lifestyle events, reinforcing our promise to deliver value that extends beyond protection and wealth—creating meaningful connections and enriching experiences throughout the Anniversary Video Launch: Launching a commemorative video highlighting AIA Singapore's journey, achievements, and future aspirations, showcasing gratitude to customers for their trust and partnership.

Celebrating with Exclusive Promotion featuring Enhanced Rewards

Between 2 February and 31 March 2026, AIA Singapore will roll out an exclusive promotion for new and existing customers, offering significantly enhanced rewards. Customers who sign up for eligible plans[1] will earn Delight points worth up to 20% of the first premium payment for their newly signed plan.

The Delights Marketplace will also see an expanded selection of merchants, featuring partners like Apple, Samsung, KrisFlyer, Eu Yan Sang and Devialet, allowing customers to have access to a diverse range of redemption options, and reinforcing AIA Singapore's promise of protection alongside lifestyle benefits.

AIA 95th (AIA95) Anniversary Merchandise

Limited-Edition AIA95 collectables to commemorate our 95th Anniversary, we are releasing a series of exclusive anniversary-themed merchandise and collectibles for our customers, including:

AIA95 Tapir Token: A special-edition game piece for the 'Live Better with AIA' Monopoly game.

AIA95 Commemorative Tote Bags: Stylish and functional bags specially designed for this milestone year.

AIA95 HYROX Performance Socks: Limited edition gear for fitness enthusiasts, along with a variety of other exclusive anniversary premiums.

AIA HYROX Singapore: Empowering Fitness and Community Spirit

AIA HYROX Singapore returns to the iconic National Stadium Singapore from 3 to 5 April 2026! Earlier in January, close to 800 AIA Vitality members secured their spots using exclusive S$25 early-bird promo codes. We also released a special "95 for $95" promotion for customers, which was snapped up instantly.

Next up, customers can look forward to the following exclusive benefits:

Exclusive 95th Anniversary AIA HYROX Singapore merchandise will be available in April and November.

Enjoy peace of mind with complimentary AIA Protect 360 (III) insurance coverage tailored for AIA HYROX Singapore participants and spectators[2].

Additionally, the AIA HYROX Singapore 2026's pit-stop will host a series of 95-Second Challenges, open to all ages, where top scorers of the challenge can look forward to exclusive AIA gifts.

Rainforest Wild ASIA: Exclusive deals through the year

The celebration continues with exclusive deals all year long, where customers can look forward to special S$9.50 tickets to Mandai Rainforest Wild Asia and other exciting perks.

[1] Eligible AIA plans include AIA Guaranteed Protect Plus (IV), AIA Pro Lifetime Protector (II), AIA Secure Flexi Term, AIA Ultimate Critical Cover, and AIA Absolute Critical Cover. [2] AIA Protect 360 (III) Campaign Terms and Conditions apply.

AIA Vitality: Rewarding members for staying active with an exciting lineup of initiatives

AIA Singapore continues its commitment to encouraging healthy living through its award-winning AIA Vitality programme:

Celebrate with the April Surprise Spin: We are launching a special Surprise Spin for the in-App Vitality wheel in April. Members who complete their weekly fitness challenges stand a chance to win one of 950 prizes with a total worth of more than $20,000.

We are launching a special Surprise Spin for the in-App Vitality wheel in April. Members who complete their weekly fitness challenges stand a chance to win one of 950 prizes with a total worth of more than $20,000. iDiscover Season 9: Explore Singapore through two new thematic routes, including a curated café hunt through the charming streets of Holland Village. Coming in April!

Explore Singapore through two new thematic routes, including a curated café hunt through the charming streets of Holland Village. Coming in April! Device Booster Challenge with Samsung: We are enhancing our Device Booster Challenge from May 2026 to include Samsung devices. Members can now earn rebates of up to 50% on the retail price of their new gear.

We are enhancing our Device Booster Challenge from May 2026 to include Samsung devices. Members can now earn rebates of up to 50% on the retail price of their new gear. Expanded Marketplace Rewards: Our Marketplace is growing! Members can look forward to more partners and redeem AIA Vitality coins for eVouchers that cover their everyday needs.

Our Marketplace is growing! Members can look forward to more partners and redeem AIA Vitality coins for eVouchers that cover their everyday needs. Golden Ticket Hunt and movie screening with Golden Village (GV): Celebrating a decade of partnership with GV, we are launching an islandwide "Golden Ticket" hunt in June. Join the search to win a share of more than S$5,000 worth of prizes. Also, stay tuned for an exclusive movie screening for AIA Vitality members in July!

Reflecting on 95 Years: The AIA 95th Anniversary Video

A commemorative video has been launched, serving as a heartfelt shoutout of gratitude to AIA customers, reflecting on its heritage, recent achievements, and future aspirations to live up to AIA One Billion . To watch the video and join us in this celebration, please click on the AIA 95th Anniversary Video link .

