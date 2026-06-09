AICPA and CIMA Launch Rise2040

A global vision and platform shaping the finance and accounting profession's future through trust, technology, and human-led transformation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA and CIMA) today launched Rise2040: Shaping the Future of Finance and Accounting, a global initiative designed not simply to anticipate the future of the profession but to actively shape it.

Developed through a structured global dialogue spanning more than 25 countries and 6,000 accounting and finance professionals, the Rise2040 initiative manifests itself as a living program of insights which are being combined to deliver a shared vision of how the profession will evolve.

"Rise2040 is not about predicting a single future, it's about equipping the profession to actively shape it," said Mark Koziel, CPA, CGMA, CEO of AICPA and CIMA. "We are at a defining moment. As AI reshapes how work gets done, our value will increasingly be defined by human judgment, trust, and the ability to lead in complexity. At the initiative's core sits the Rise2040 AI platform and flagship report; both reinforce a defining insight … the future of the profession will not be determined by what happens to us, by the forces shaping it, but by how we choose to respond."

From Reporting the Past to Shaping the Future

The Rise2040 vision highlights a profound transformation already underway. As automation reshapes routine work, the profession is rapidly shifting from a historical reporter to an "anticipatory advisor".

At the same time, trust remains the profession's enduring core, but one that is increasing in value. In a world saturated with AI and data, human judgment, ethics, and accountability are becoming even more critical differentiators.

"What emerged from this global effort is a profession that is not retreating from change but rising to meet it with humans in the lead," said Tom Hood, EVP, Business Engagement & Growth at AICPA and CIMA.

The report identifies five interconnected drivers shaping the profession's future:

Technology and data infrastructure

Value model transformation

Talent and workforce dynamics

Regulatory and trust architecture

Market and societal expectations

Together, these forces are transforming how work is performed, how value is created, and how professionals lead.

Notably, participants emphasized that technology is not replacing the profession, it is amplifying it, freeing professionals to focus on higher-value activities such as advisory, strategy and decision-making enablement.

A Call to Lead … Not React

Unlike prior visioning efforts, Rise2040 is designed as an ongoing platform, not a one-time report. It is a continuous system for capturing insights and translating them into action across the global profession. The initiative will continue to evolve through expanded engagement, deeper analysis, and practical tools to help firms, organizations, and professionals access and apply insights in real time.

Shaping What Comes Next

"Rise2040 ultimately reinforces a shared responsibility," added Koziel. "The future of the profession is not predetermined. It will be shaped by the choices made today."

Venkkat Ramanan, FCMA, CGMA, Vice President – Asia Pacific at AICPA and CIMA added: "Across Asia, the transformation of the profession is moving at both scale and pace – powered by a deep talent pipeline, rapid digital adoption and the rising complexity of business. The opportunity is not simply to keep up; it is to lead the shift – moving talent into higher-value, decision-oriented roles where trust, judgment and human leadership are the true differentiators. We are committed to working alongside employers, GCCs, firms, students, government agencies, and the local profession to shape this transition – and Rise2040 is the platform through which we will do it."

The insights are clear, the accounting and finance profession is moving "from historian to futurist" – guided by trust, powered by technology, and led by human judgment.

About the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, AICPA, and CIMA

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association) advances the reputation, employability, and quality of CPAs, CGMA designation holders, and accounting and financial professionals globally. Founded in 2017 by the AICPA and CIMA, it represents 574,000 AICPA and CIMA members, students, and registrants in more than 150 countries and territories, advocating for the public interest and business sustainability on current and emerging issues.

SOURCE AICPA & CIMA