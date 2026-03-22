Aixiner Revives a Century-Old Factory, Setting a New Standard in Professional Attire

Harnessing World-Class Technology to Empower Professionals Globally

HANGZHOU, China, March 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the weeks following the Spring Festival, production lines at Zhejiang Aixiner Stockings Co., Ltd. (Aixiner) are operating at full capacity, with orders scheduled through June and annual sales output projected to increase by 50%. Driving this sustained production momentum is the company's successful acquisition of Nylstar, a heritage Spanish producer renowned for its premium nylon yarns. By integrating globally recognized technology into its advanced business hosiery portfolio, Aixiner has strengthened its manufacturing capabilities while introducing a fresh perspective on professional attire. The transaction underscores a broader shift toward higher-quality production and more discerning consumer expectations across the textile and apparel sector.

The cross-border investment has received international recognition, most recently being named among the "Top 10 Major Investment Achievements of 2025" by Catalonia Trade & Investment. In November 2025, Aixiner completed the acquisition of the Nylstar factory—originally established in 1923 and long recognized as a global leader in nylon yarn innovation—bringing renewed life to the historic operation that had faced potential closure. Nylstar's proprietary hyaluronic acid–infused nylon technology delivers exceptional softness, a skin-friendly feel, and lasting moisture—anchoring Aixiner's leadership in the premium business hosiery market and enabling the company to use world-class technology to empower professionals around the globe.

The first production line at the reactivated Nylstar facility now has an annual capacity of 180 tons, with a second line undergoing upgrades that are expected to double total output. Aixiner has implemented a dual-core operating structure, combining research and development in Spain with operations and market expansion in Fuyang, Hangzhou. This integrated model provides greater control over select raw materials and addresses longstanding industry challenges, including snagging, loss of shape, and uneven texture—ensuring a more consistent, high-quality product for working professionals.

In professional and formal settings, hosiery is a subtle yet essential element of workplace attire, signaling attention to detail and a polished appearance. Aixiner business hosiery has earned widespread recognition among professional women, standing apart from standard alternatives in several key ways:

Aixiner business hosiery is purpose-built for professional workplaces, featuring high-density knitting and a matte finish for lasting durability and a refined appearance. Engineered to resist snagging and maintain shape, it conforms naturally to the leg without rolling and is offered in understated tones such as natural nude, light gray, and classic black—perfectly aligned with formal dress codes.

When selecting premium business hosiery, four key factors are widely considered, and Aixiner is engineered to meet each one:

Materials and process: Crafted using Nylstar's PA66 yarn expertise, combined with patented hyaluronic acid fiber technology and high-density knitting, delivering breathability, comfort, and long-term wear performance.

Denier and appearance: Matte styles ranging from 8D–15D for everyday professional use and 15D–40D for colder seasons, shaping the leg naturally without unwanted shine.

Fit and design: Seamless deep-rise design that follows natural contours, providing a secure fit without compression or slippage and maintaining a smooth appearance throughout the day.

Brand positioning: A dedicated focus on the business hosiery category, backed by multiple patents and a product strategy tailored to professional environments.

As a key component of professional attire, pairing skirts with appropriate hosiery remains a common expectation in many workplaces. Aixiner business hosiery helps create a consistent, polished look by smoothing visual imperfections and subtly enhancing natural leg contours. Worn with professional outfits in meetings, negotiations, and formal events, it minimizes the visual contrast of bare skin and communicates consideration for both the setting and those present—contributing to a composed and professional image.

From the banks of Spain's Ebro River to China's Fuchun River, Aixiner has brought a century-old manufacturing facility back to life through strategic investment, enhanced product capabilities through technical innovation, and reinforced workplace attire standards through an unwavering commitment to quality. Looking ahead, the company plans to continue modernizing the Nylstar facility with intelligent manufacturing enhancements while developing next-generation premium yarns. By combining heritage craftsmanship with contemporary operational expertise, Aixiner is empowering professionals worldwide—helping working women present themselves with confidence, poise, and consistency across all professional settings.

SOURCE ZHEJIANG AIXINER STOCKINGS CO.,LTD.