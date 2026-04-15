Allianz Partners announces multi-year partnership with five Para athletes across the globe

Allianz Partners launches a long-term collaboration with five exceptional Para athletes as part of its "Connecting with Champions" program.

The initiative reflects Allianz's commitment to inclusivity, community, and the transformative power of sports.

Employees and the Allianz Partners Board Members will actively support the athletes on their journey to the LA28 Paralympic Games.

PARIS and MUNICH, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with five Para athletes from four different countries:

Bailey Moody , a wheelchair basketball player from the USA. She won one Silver medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and one Bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

, a wheelchair basketball player from the USA. She won one Silver medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and one Bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Jaydin Blackwell , a Para track & field athlete from the USA. He won two Gold medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and was selected 2025 USA Track & Field Men´s Para athlete of the Year .

, a Para track & field athlete from the USA. He won two Gold medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and was selected . Jamieson Leeson , a wheelchair boccia player from Australia. She won one Silver medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

, a wheelchair boccia player from Australia. She won one Silver medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Josia Topf , a para swimmer from Germany. He won one Gold, one Silver and one Bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and was selected Para athlete of the year 2025 in Germany .

, a para swimmer from Germany. He won one Gold, one Silver and one Bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and was selected . Ksénia Chasteau, a wheelchair tennis player from France and ranked #7 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Singles World Ranking.

These remarkable individuals were chosen following a global employee voting process in 2025, which engaged Allianz Partners employees worldwide in selecting athletes who embody resilience, determination, and excellence.

Tomas Kunzmann, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Partners, states: "At Allianz Partners, we believe in the power of sports to unite and inspire. We are proud to support these five exceptional Para athletes as their authenticity, resilience and excellence in execution mirror our culture and ambitions. Together, we believe in the strength of community and our aim is to support the athletes' journeys while fostering meaningful connections between our employees, partners, customers, and the athletes themselves."

Jean-Marc Pailhol, Connecting with Champions program sponsor, adds: "We are committed to providing the athletes with comprehensive support from the Allianz Partners community, which includes its employees and Board Members. Our ambition is that this program raises awareness for our athletes and creates a unique connection between the Allianz family and these inspiring champions. We look forward to seeing them succeed at the LA28 Games."

Chris McHugh, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Partners Australia, says:

"Para athletes embody focus, discipline, and resilience - qualities that deeply resonate with us at Allianz Partners Australia. These traits reflect the way our teams strive to support customers during critical moments, often when things don't go as planned. It's this shared commitment to perseverance and excellence that makes us proud to be part of this campaign."

This collaboration builds on Allianz's long-standing partnership with the Paralympic Movement, which celebrates its 20th year anniversary in 2026. This initial engagement led to a strategic relationship, evolving to Allianz becoming Worldwide Olympic & Paralympic Partner in 2021, which will continue through 2032. As the Official Insurer of the LA28 Paralympic Games, Allianz is dedicated to empowering athletes and fans worldwide, transcending social and cultural barriers through the unifying power of sports.

Stay tuned for more updates on the "Connecting with Champions" program and the incredible journeys of these five Para athletes via the Allianz Partners Social Media channels.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses, sold through intermediary channels or directly to customers through the Allianz brand. Present in over 73 markets, our 22,600 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 95 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For more information, please visit: http://www.allianz-partners.com

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