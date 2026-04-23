Allianz Partners announces two key Board appointments

Anna Kofoed appointed Chief Officer Global Strategic Partnerships and Member of the Board of Management at Allianz Partners.

Phil Hoffman appointed Chief Officer Travel and Member of the Board of Management at Allianz Partners, effective April 15, 2026.

Leadership changes reinforce Allianz Partners' commitment to driving future growth as the global market leader in travel protection and insurance.

PARIS and MUNICH, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners, a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, has announced two strategic leadership appointments to its Board of Management. These appointments highlight the depth of expertise and adaptability within Allianz's leadership team, further strengthening the Board as Allianz Partners advances its growth strategy.

After nearly two decades within the Allianz Group, Phil Hoffman has been appointed Chief Officer Travel and Member of the Board of Management at Allianz Partners, effective April 15th, 2026, subject to regulatory approval. In his new role, he will report directly to Tomas Kunzmann, CEO of Allianz Partners, and lead the continued expansion of the travel business.

Phil brings close to 20 years of leadership experience across Allianz, having held several strategic positions including Head of Insurance Ibero-LatAm, U.S. Life and Asset Management for Group Planning & Controlling at Allianz SE, as well as Director of Financial Consulting and Investment Risk Principal at Allianz Life Insurance North America. Since 2019, he has served as CFO of Allianz Direct, overseeing all financial operations. During this time, he established the Finance, Risk, Legal and Compliance function, played a key role in launching the pan-European direct insurance platform, and led the consolidation into a single European risk carrier, alongside several successful M&A transactions.

Phil succeeds Anna Kofoed who was nominated Chief Officer for Global Strategic Partnerships and Board Member at Allianz Partners in January 2026, also reporting to Tomas Kunzmann.

Anna joined Allianz Partners in 2023 from Amadeus, a leading global travel technology company and distribution platform. With over 20 years of experience at Amadeus, she held several global leadership roles across many functions, from marketing and sales to strategy and business planning. In the 2 years heading the travel business, she helped to deliver strong revenue growth with a clear segment focus on airlines and banks, while launching innovative products and strengthening digital engagement.

Anna succeeds Jean-Marc Pailhol, who has taken on a new role dedicated to developing a specialized insurance and assistance offering for high-net-worth individuals.

Tomas Kunzmann, CEO of Allianz Partners, commented: "I am thrilled to welcome Phil to our Board of Management. His deep understanding of the Allianz ecosystem and proven ability to drive innovation and profitable growth will be instrumental in expanding our travel business. Phil's entrepreneurial mindset and customer-centric approach align seamlessly with our vision to deliver best-in-class solutions for our partners and customers.

"I am equally excited that Anna has taken over our Global Strategic Partnerships function. Anna is an inspirational and visionary leader who has a remarkable ability to anticipate industry trends and translate them into impactful solutions for our clients. Her leadership has not only driven exceptional growth in our travel business but has also inspired teams across the organization to push boundaries and deliver key innovations. I am confident that her forward-thinking approach and passion for building meaningful and long-lasting partnerships will take our strategic collaborations to new heights."

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses, sold through intermediary channels or directly to customers through the Allianz brand. Present in over 75 countries, our 21,900 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 72.5 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.allianz-partners.com

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