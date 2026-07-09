Allianz Partners Appoints Carsten Staat as Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners, a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, today announced the appointment of Carsten Staat as Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APAC & MEA), effective 1 August 2026. Carsten will report to Jacob Fuest, Chief Markets Officer of Allianz Partners.

Carsten Staat, appointed Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa at Allianz Partners

Carsten Staat brings a proven track record of delivering exceptional business results. Over the past four years as Managing Director for Allianz Partners Germany, he drove strong growth, elevated customer satisfaction, and secured strategically important partnerships that strengthened the company's market position. He has been with the Allianz Group since 2001, building extensive experience across a diverse range of leadership roles.

Carsten succeeds Vinay Surana, who has been leading the APAC and MEA region for six impactful years and will assume a new role as Senior Advisor to Allianz Partners CEO Tomas Kunzmann from 1 August 2026 through the end of the year.

Jacob Fuest, Chief Markets Officer of Allianz Partners, said: "Asia Pacific is one of the most dynamic growth regions for Allianz Partners. The opportunities across this diverse market — from travel and student health to mobility and roadside assistance— are immense, and we are committed to capturing them. Carsten's ability to drive high-performing teams, create long-lasting partnerships, and deliver sustainable growth makes him an invaluable asset as we enter this next chapter for APAC and MEA. I have every confidence he will achieve exceptional results for our customers, partners, and people across the region. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Vinay for his exemplary contributions over the last six years. Under his strong leadership, Allianz Partners has significantly strengthened its market position in the region."

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses, sold through intermediary channels or directly to customers through the Allianz brand. Present in 73 markets, our 22,200 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 89 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.allianz-partners.com

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SOURCE Allianz Partners