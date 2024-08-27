Allianz Partners India and Pulse Energy Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Electric Vehicle Ownership

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners India, a leading Assistance and Services Company and Pulse Energy, a leading EV charging software and roaming solution provider, announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the electric vehicle (EV) ownership experience across the country.

The partnership aims to enhance the EV ownership experience for Allianz Partners customers by integrating Allianz Partners extensive mobility assistance network with Pulse Energy's cutting-edge roaming-hub-as-a-service platform. The association will provide a comprehensive, seamless experience to EV owners, addressing their critical challenges such as range anxiety, charging infrastructure accessibility, and technical support.

The partnership will introduce a host of new features and benefits for customers, wherein they will enjoy seamless charging with real-time access to charger locations, remote control over charging processes, and roaming capabilities to reduce range anxiety. An innovative EV trip planner will map out routes with available chargers and nearby amenities for stress-free travel. Additionally, AI-driven technical support via chatbot will provide immediate solutions for any EV and charger related issues.

Speaking on the partnership Charu Kaushal, Managing Director, Allianz Partners India, commented, "This partnership highlights Allianz Partners India's commitment to sustainable mobility. Collaborating with Pulse Energy is a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance the EV ownership experience in India. By integrating their advanced platform with our services, we are committed to providing a seamless, innovative solution that supports sustainable mobility and meets the evolving needs of the customers."

Akhil Jayaprakash, Co-founder of Pulse Energy, added, "Partnering with Allianz Partners is a major step forward in our mission to transform EV infrastructure in India. Combining our platform's capabilities with Allianz Partners India's extensive mobility assistance network will enable us to offer a truly integrated solution that simplifies EV ownership and supports the growth of the electric vehicle market."

The association aligns with Allianz Partners India's strategic goals to enhance customer experience through innovative solutions in the growing EV market. It promotes sustainable mobility by making EV ownership more accessible and convenient, ensuring peace of mind is just a click away.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses, sold through intermediary channels or directly to customers through the Allianz brand. Present in over 75 countries, our 21,900 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 72.5 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.allianz-partners.com

About Pulse Energy

Pulse Energy is an ISO27001 certified and a leading EV charging software and roaming hub solution provider, that has India's leading EV OEMs and EV fleet operators relying on its platform to deliver a seamless EV charging experience. Pulse Energy's network is connected to over 10,000+ EV chargers, manages payments for around 3000+ EV chargers and has 15,000 EV drivers using their platform daily.

For more information, please visit: www.pulseenergy.io

