GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners India, a leading Assistance and Services Company has partnered with CI Metrics, a leader in predictive analytics and risk management, to enhance its proactive roadside assistance breakdown solutions. By integrating CI Metrics' advanced weather prediction models and AI-driven insights, the company aims to anticipate and respond to automotive weather-related challenges, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.

Allianz Partners India Announces Partnership with CI Metrics to Enhance Predictive Weather-Based Automotive Assistance Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Allianz Partners India)

This partnership marks a significant advancement in the automotive assistance industry. It combines Allianz Partners extensive experience with CI Metrics industry-leading technology to revolutionize roadside assistance services.

Key benefits of this partnership:

Proactive Solutions: With access to real-time weather data and AI-powered predictive models, Allianz Partners will be able to forecast breakdowns caused by adverse weather conditions, minimizing disruption, and improving customer experience.





Efficient Resource Allocation: Accurate predictions will enable planning and mobilizing of the resources more effectively during weather-related incidents, ensuring faster response time and potentially reducing average wait time.





Accurate predictions will enable planning and mobilizing of the resources more effectively during weather-related incidents, ensuring faster response time and potentially reducing average wait time. Enhanced Customer Trust: By offering more reliable and proactive services, Allianz Partners will reinforce its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Charu Kaushal, Managing Director of Allianz Partners India, said, "We are excited to partner with CI Metrics in this next phase of delivering unparalleled reliability for our valued customers. Leveraging CI Metrics' advanced weather prediction models will allow us to anticipate breakdowns accurately and reduce the impact of weather anomalies on our customers during extreme weather conditions. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide peace of mind to our customers anytime, anywhere."

Gagan Agrawal, Investor and Advisor at CI Metrics, added, "Allianz Partners longstanding reputation in roadside assistance services, combined with our state-of-the-art predictive analytics and AI-driven insights, will set a new standard. Our approach incorporates satellite and drone imagery, data fusion and ground up ontology stack, AI and deep learning to achieve high prediction accuracy for severe weather events."

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses, sold through intermediary channels or directly to customers through the Allianz brand. Present in over 75 countries, our 21,900 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 72.5 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.allianz-partners.com

About CI Metrics

CI Metrics is an R&D Lab committed to solving the challenges towards forecasting physical climate risk in a fast changing uncertainty landscape due to climate change. CI aims to build global IP while solving the industry's technical bottlenecks and helping businesses rapidly build their unique satellite and AI-led tech stacks.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ci-metrics.com/

SOURCE Allianz Partners India