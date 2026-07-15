Allianz Worldwide Partners Japan reveals new logo and company name under the Allianz brand

Strategic simplification of brand portfolio aligns Japan operations with global Allianz brand, streamlining partner and customer interactions.

TOKYO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to simplify its branding and enhance the customer experience, Allianz Worldwide Partners (AWP) Japan has announced changes to its branding and company name.

This includes a change of corporate brand from AWP Japan to Allianz Partners Japan, a refreshed logo, and a renewed focus on the globally recognized Allianz brand, ranked as the world's #1 insurance brand and #27 among the Best Global Brands by Interbrand in 2025.

The Allianz brand continues to grow year-on-year, reaching a brand value of $28.2 billion in 2025. This simplification aligns with Allianz's global "One Brand Strategy," which aims to create a seamless and intuitive experience for customers across its markets.

Tomokazu Kaneko, Managing Director of Allianz Partners Japan, commented: "Allianz Partners is dedicated to evolving alongside our customers and partners, ensuring that we deliver the best possible experience. By streamlining our commercial brands as part of the Allianz One Brand Strategy, we strategically position Allianz Partners Japan closer to a brand synonymous with performance, excellence, confidence, and trust. At the same time, this simplified structure will make it easier and more intuitive for our customers, many of whom already know our products simply as 'Allianz'. This change is a testament to our focus on putting customers and partners at the heart of everything we do. With this new look and branding, our commitment to delivering peace of mind to our customers around the world remains as strong as ever."

With this new identity, Allianz Partners Japan is poised to continue delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service, ensuring that customers and partners experience the full strength of the Allianz brand.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses, sold through intermediary channels or directly to customers through the Allianz brand. Present in over 75 countries, our 21,900 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 72.5 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.allianz-partners.com

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SOURCE Allianz Partners