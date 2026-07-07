Allspring Global Investments Appoints Tomomi Shige to Lead the Allspring Tokyo Office

TOKYO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments™, a global asset management company with US$624 billion* in assets under management and advisement, today announced the appointment of Tomomi Shige, CFA, as the Representative in Japan and senior sales director for Allspring Global Investments (Japan) Limited, where he will lead the company's Tokyo office. Shige-san joins to help expand Allspring's in-country distribution efforts, working with our Japanese institutional and wholesale clients. He reports to Ludger Peters, head of Strategic Institutional Relationships, International Client Group, who oversees the Japanese business.

Shige-san has nearly 30 years of industry experience, of which he spent 16 years in investment management and the most recent 14 years in client-facing roles for leading global asset management companies. He brings an impressive track record in building deep client partnerships in both the institutional and the wholesale market.

"Shige-san's appointment reflects our continued commitment to deepening client engagement and accelerating our expansion across the market", Ludger Peters said. "His experience and deep expertise both in the institutional and wholesale space, are valuable as we continue to grow our presence in Japan."

"I am excited to join Allspring at such a dynamic stage in its growth in Japan," Shige-san said. "The firm offers a compelling and differentiated range of investment solutions designed to help clients navigate complex market conditions and maximise the opportunities for long-term success."

In Asia Pacific, Allspring Global Investments™ has offices in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore as part of its broader strategy to serve institutional and wholesale clients globally.

ABOUT TOMOMI SHIGE

Tomomi Shige is the Representative in Japan and senior sales director for Allspring Japan. In this role, he is responsible for distribution and client relationships across Japan. Shige-san joined Allspring Japan from Coalition Greenwich, where he was head of investment management for Japan. Prior to that, he worked at Wellington Management, where he served as head of Japan Pension. Before that, he worked as head of business development for Japan at AQR Capital Management and as head of investment specialists at Amundi Japan, covering both the institutional and the wholesale business. Earlier in his career, he worked in various portfolio management roles at DIAM Co.; AIFAM Inc.; and Nomura Asset Management, where he began his investment industry career as an assistant portfolio manager in 1997. Shige-san earned a bachelor's degree in policy management with an emphasis in financial engineering from Keio University in Tokyo and a master's degree in wealth management from Lee Kong Chian School of Business from Singapore Management University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a chartered member of the Security Analysts Association of Japan.

ABOUT ALLSPRING

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management company with more than US$624 billion in assets under management and advisement*, 18 offices globally and investment teams supported by 365+ investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. For more information, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.

*As of 31 March 2026. Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

This material is for general informational and educational purposes only and is NOT intended to provide investment advice or a recommendation of any kind—including a recommendation for any specific investment, strategy, or plan.

Allspring Global Investments™ (Allspring) is the trade name for the asset management companies of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. These companies include but are not limited to Allspring Global Investments Luxembourg, S.A.; Allspring Funds Management, LLC; Allspring Global Investments, LLC; Allspring Global Investments (UK) Ltd.; Allspring Global Investments (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.; Allspring Global Investments (Hong Kong) Ltd.; and Allspring Global Investments (Japan) Ltd.

© 2026 Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved. ALL-06082026-7ti2ahra

SOURCE Allspring Global Investments