Ally Logistic Property, Co., Ltd. Wins Fast Enterprise Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Taiwan

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 is pleased to honor Taiwan's outstanding business leaders and enterprises who have played instrumental roles in spearheading Asia's resurgence on the global stage. Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The APEA aims to congregate exemplary business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Ally Logistic Property, Co., Ltd. (ALP) is among the award recipients under the Fast Enterprise category in the Transportation & Logistics industry. Founded in 2014, ALP is Taiwan's first and largest institutional logistics property developer, specializing in the creation of sustainable, state-of-the-art logistics facilities that adhere to the highest global standards.

With a strong emphasis on innovation and disrupting the status quo within the logistics industry, ALP places culture as its foremost priority. This cultural foundation is what sets ALP apart from competitors, as it is devoted to the relentless pursuit of continuous innovation and the transformation of the logistics industry. ALP strategically recruits top talents with diverse backgrounds and perspectives, fostering a culture of collaboration and mutual support where all individuals can explore, question, and enhance each other's ideas. The company's dedicated team comprises over 160 professionals hailing from Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, etc. This commitment to diversity and teamwork has been instrumental in propelling ALP's efforts to success.

As a thought leader in the logistics industry, ALP is highly recognized and endorsed by the sector. Over the past 9 years, ALP has successfully constructed and currently manages 6 logistics parks and 14 facilities across Taiwan. It has amassed an impressive portfolio of over 500,000 square meters of logistics space under its management, with an investment of over USD 800 million. Notably, ALP has a warehouse occupancy rate of 99.5%, and more than 60% of that space is leased by multinational companies spanning various sectors, including FMCG, electronics, retailers, e-commerce platforms, third-party logistics service providers, and more.

Furthermore, ALP's 1.0 products in Taiwan, consisting of modern logistics facilities and self-operated specialty hubs, have laid a solid foundation for its journey to success. These endeavors have allowed ALP to accumulate a wealth of knowledge and experience.

This, in turn, has generated significant anticipation in the market for ALP's 2.0 product - OMEGA. OMEGA receives substantial support from multinational institutional investors and has also gained recognition for its innovative business model and visually appealing architectural design, receiving numerous awards both domestically and internationally. The largest smart warehouse in Taiwan, OMEGA 2 Yangmei, is slated for completion in Q1 2024. While this new business model is also being extended to Southeast Asia, OMEGA 1 Bukit Raja in Malaysia is expected to complete in Q3 2024.

Moving forward, ALP is determined to change the logistics industry by teaming up with institutional investors, aiming to invest USD 1 billion for the development of 1 million square meters of smart logistics infrastructure within 5 years in each of the target countries.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

SOURCE Enterprise Asia