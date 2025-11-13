MP Group: Driving Health Innovation and Excellence

BANGKOK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MP Group (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a pioneering force in the Thai healthcare ecosystem, was proudly honored with the Corporate Excellence Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) Thailand Chapter, organized by Enterprise Asia. This accolade celebrates the company's remarkable journey, marked by two decades of unwavering commitment to medical innovation, holistic wellness, and empowering the community to "Live An Excellent Life."

Founded in 2001, MP Group began as a distributor of medical diagnostic devices and has since evolved into a comprehensive healthcare solutions provider. Today, the company offers an extensive portfolio of over 1,000 SKUs, ranging from rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) and clinical automation systems to cutting-edge technologies like next-generation sequencing (NGS) for precision medicine. By partnering with over 30 leading global manufacturers, MP Group ensures that healthcare providers nationwide have access to world-class diagnostic tools.

The company's expansion demonstrates a strategic vision that goes beyond mere distribution. MP Group established the Health Plus Global Wellness Laboratory, a state-of-the-art service business certified with ISO 15189, solidifying its capacity for internationally recognized laboratory services. Furthermore, recognizing the importance of preventive health, MP Group has successfully ventured into the consumer health sector. Its Glass Skin skincare line is developed under the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) Economy Model and uses scientifically-backed, eco-friendly ingredients. Expanding into nutraceuticals, home devices, and home testing solutions, MP Group brings critical screening and wellness tools closer to families, thereby playing a vital role in early detection and sustainable well-being.

MP Group's success is underpinned by a robust corporate culture guided by its 3Ps framework: People, Process, and Profit. People are the company's greatest strength, fostered by the PIE culture (Passion, Innovation, and Empathy) which encourages employees to be adaptable and collaborate. A process-driven mindset, focused on being "Fast and Accurate," ensures efficiency, while Profit, driven by digital transformation and AI, enables continuous upskilling and long-term competitiveness.

Corporate responsibility is deeply embedded in MP Group's operations. The company ensured nationwide access to diagnostic platforms and donated test kits to communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also supports various charitable initiatives, including donations to the Parkinson's Patient Club and the Thai Red Cross Society.

Looking to the future, MP Group is committed to evolving into a fully digital healthcare organization, leveraging AI and automation to scale operations. By adhering to its core values and nurturing the next generation of leaders, MP Group ensures its mission—to deliver innovative, trustworthy, and accessible products that empower people to 'Live An Excellent Life'—remains at the heart of its journey toward becoming a global healthcare leader.

