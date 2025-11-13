The Reformer: How Sara Lamsam Transformed Muang Thai Life Assurance into Thailand's Most Trusted Partner

BANGKOK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The journey of Mr. Sara Lamsam, CEO of Muang Thai Life Assurance (MTL), is a testament to the power of fusing strategic leadership with digital innovation. His success has been recognized with the Master Entrepreneur Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) Thailand organised by Enterprise Asia, while his transformative work at the company earned MTL the Corporate Excellence Award.

With over 32 years of experience and a strong belief in continuous self-development, Sara has spent his career modernizing the insurance industry. He spearheaded the crucial regulatory reform of co-payment criteria for health policies, ensuring long-term affordability for the public amidst medical inflation. This bold move has made a tangible impact, accelerating the growth of health premiums across the market.

Under Sara's leadership, MTL has defined innovation. The "Shield Life" campaign delivered not just high-sum assured products but a powerful, purpose-driven message, resulting in 42% year-over-year growth in protection premiums. Beyond standard insurance, Sara pioneered comprehensive legacy planning by launching the MTL Legacy Consultant service, offering complex legal and end-of-life planning to clients—setting a new market standard.

Crucially, Sara's vision for digital empowerment is key to MTL's Corporate Excellence. He introduced MTL Connect, equipping agents with real-time data to boost service delivery and efficiency. This focus on capability resulted in a significant achievement: 207 MDRT agents in 2024. These strategic moves boosted brand equity, with the company's Net Promoter Score (NPS) soaring from 58 to 75.

MTL aims to be the "Regional Life Insurance Leader" and the "No.1 Most Trusted Partner in Life & Health Planning," with a clear roadmap that includes regional expansion, developing a Silver Age Ecosystem, and achieving NET ZERO by 2030. Sara Lamsam's leadership has not only earned him personal recognition but has cemented MTL's status as a corporate model for sustainable growth and customer trust.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

SOURCE Enterprise Asia