Alp Kiseki Venture Sdn. Bhd. Wins the Fast Enterprise Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Malaysia

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia proudly announces Alp Kiseki Venture Sdn. Bhd. (AKV) as an outstanding award recipient of the Fast Enterprise Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Malaysia. Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia with the aim to foster the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Incorporated in 2006, AKV is a Malaysian company founded by two Singaporean sisters struggling with migraines who discovered that Phiten products proved to be highly effective for their migraines. With a great passion to bring this great product to people in Malaysia, AKV acquired the sole distributorship of Phiten in Malaysia in 2006. In the same year, AKV opened its first Phiten Retail Shop in 1Utama Shopping Centre, Klang Valley, Malaysia. Over the years, AKV participated in many prestigious international events including Maybank Malaysia Golf Opens, Maybank Malaysia Badminton Opens, Powerman, Spartan Race, Standard Chartered Marathons, OCBC Asean Cycling etc.

AKV eventually expanded its retail portfolio to include RegettaCanoe, a Japanese brand specializing in comfortable and healthy footwear that is handmade in Osaka, Japan, in 2015. The company is committed to improving the health and well-being of its customers by providing them with access to the highest quality health products from reputable brands. With a mission to be a trusted partner in health by offering innovative solutions that promote wellness and improve quality of life, AKV aims to empower individuals to take control of their health, achieve their full potential and get back to the "Alpha Kiseki" (i.e. the Initial Best Power) of their health.

In 2022, AKV's revenue was MYR 9.24 million, recording a growth of 34.3% compared to the previous year. The growth was mainly due to increased sales and spending recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, and the company's efforts to enhance the customer journey and experience. The company's sales channels for Phiten and RegettaCanoe have remained the same. However, AKV continues to improve its customer relations by increasing the average spending and frequency of visits. By increasing the lifetime value of each customer, AKV is able to reach more customers through word of mouth.

Moving forward, the company seeks to start the "Alpha Kiseki" brand and establish new partnerships with retailers in 2023. It has also launched more offerings on its existing online store, improving the infrastructure to offer customers more convenient purchasing options. The objective of the brand is to take care of its customers in areas that are paramount to attaining the "Alpha Kiseki" state of their physical and mental well-being. AKV also intends to develop a business consultancy arm to provide coaching and consultancy to fellow traditional business owners, pivoting its businesses to the new norms, elevating brands, and maximizing business profits to reverse the effects of inflation and recession for its businesses using practical strategies and proven methods so that every business could achieve their "Alpha Kiseki" state, the best potential and thrive! Whether it is in the area of physical health or business health, AKV believes that we could all be thrivers, not merely survivors.

Media Contact

Ms Wong Poh Ern

Enterprise Asia

[email protected]

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia, and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for the future generation. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

SOURCE Enterprise Asia