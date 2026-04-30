AmChamSG Announces 2026-7 Chair and Board of Governors

Demonstrating leadership in board diversity with women governors occupying at least 50% of seats since 2021

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Click, Regional Client Lead, Google Asia Pacific, has been elected Chair of The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG) Board of Governors. Mr. Click has been on the AmChamSG Board of Governors since 2024 and has served as Governor and Honorary Secretary.

Speaking of his election, Mr. Click said, "I am deeply honored to be elected as Chairman of the Board of AmChamSG at this pivotal moment. We are approaching a historic convergence: the 250th anniversary of America's independence, Singapore's ASEAN Chairmanship, and 50 years of U.S.-ASEAN relations. At this important moment, my focus will be on ensuring AmChamSG remains the trusted bridge and premier platform for our members to thrive and harness transformative technological advancements through high-impact advocacy, community, and thought leadership."

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 24, Moe Ali, Chief of Asia Pacific, GLG and Guillermo Frydman, President, Asia Pacific, Vision, Johnson & Johnson were re-elected to a second term.

The following members were newly elected as Governors:

Daphne Au, Vice President, Head of Asia Government & Public Affairs, Micron Technology

Shiumei Lin, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Asia Pacific, UPS

Kalpesh R Parmar, Regional General Manager, Mars Snacking Asia

Carlos Quaderi, Head of Asia, Zoom

Shakilla Shahjihan, Divisional Vice President, Abbott Laboratories

AmCham CEO Dr. Hsien-Hsien Lei shared, "The AmChamSG Board of Governors is an important link to our membership. AmChamSG members strive to be a community that supports one another, contributes to Singapore and advances the interests of American business through collaboration and innovation. AmChamSG is committed to supporting our members in navigating an increasingly complex business environment."

The AmCham Singapore Board of Governors for 2026–27 includes (in alphabetical order by company):

Shakilla Shahjihan, Divisional Vice President, Abbott Laboratories Bani Trehan, Managing Director, Global MNCs, SEA, Accenture Anupama Puranik, Founder, Anupama Puranik LLC Nathan Bush, Partner, DLA Piper Bianca Wong, Vice President, Southeast Asia Operations, FedEx Singapore Moe Ali, Chief of Asia Pacific, GLG Adam Click, Regional Client Lead, Google Guillermo Frydman, President, Asia Pacific, Vision, Johnson & Johnson Susan Hughes, President, Asia Pacific, Johnson Controls Priyadarshini Sharma, Vice President and Managing Director, Asia, Kalsec Inc. Kalpesh Parmar, Regional General Manager, Mars Snacking Asia James Collison, Senior Counsel, Mastercard Peta Latimer, President, Asia Pacific, Mercer Daphne Au, Vice President, Head of Asia Government & Public Affairs, Micron Technology Andreas Daugaard Jørgensen, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Organon Shiumei Lin, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Asia Pacific, UPS Sean Parish, Vice President, Finance, Asia Pacific, West Pharmaceutical Services Carlos Quaderi, Head of Asia, Zoom

About AmCham Singapore

Established in 1973, the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG) is the largest and the most active international business association in Singapore and Southeast Asia, with over 660 American and other global companies with significant U.S. business interests. AmChamSG is an independent, non-partisan business organization with the goal of offering insights and facilitating access and connections that provide members with a comprehensive understanding of the local, regional, and global operating environments. Our mission - to create value for our members by providing advocacy, community, and thought leadership.

Visit: www.amcham.com.sg



SOURCE The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG)