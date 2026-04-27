Minister K Shanmugam Presents AmCham CARES Awards to companies at the AmChamSG 53rd Annual General Meeting and Social Impact Fair

Annual ceremony recognizes a record number of SMEs for their CSR contributions

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG) marked the 10th anniversary of its Corporate and Social Action: Recognition for Excellence in Singapore (CARES) program at its 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Social Impact Fair, where 65 companies were recognized for outstanding corporate social responsibility contributions on April 24, 2026. Mr. K Shanmugam, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs was the Guest-of-Honor at the event, where he engaged with AmChamSG members and charity partners over a fireside chat.

(Two images) Minister K Shanmugam is joined by AmChamSG Chair Elisa Mallis; AmChamSG CEO Dr. Hsien-Hsien Lei; and recipients of the AmCham CARES High Distinction Awards. Refer to full list below. (Two images) Minister K Shanmugam is joined by AmChamSG Chair Elisa Mallis; AmChamSG CEO Dr. Hsien-Hsien Lei; and recipients of the AmCham CARES High Distinction Awards. Refer to full list below.

During the fireside chat, Minister Shanmugam spoke about the current geopolitical and economic landscape, the factors that underpinned Singapore's success, and how Singapore as well as businesses in Singapore can position themselves to remain resilient and competitive in an increasingly uncertain world.

Attended by nearly 350 AmChamSG members and charity partners, the event celebrated 65 AmCham CAREs recipients, including a new record high of SME recipients (17%), reflecting the growing role of smaller businesses in advancing CSR in Singapore.

SMEs often operate with tight resources and competing demands, which makes this recognition especially meaningful," said Ms Joyce Chung, Founder of Guilt Free Food, whose contributions to CSR were recognized at the AGM.

"At Guilt Free Food, CSR is not a separate initiative. It is built into how we create our products and our team. We focus on making everyday treats more inclusive, so more people can enjoy them without compromise. We believe that contributing to society is essential to building a sustainable and resilient business."

The AmChamSG Social Impact Fair was headlined by Ms. Joanne Ng, Head, Community Networks & Partnerships at Temasek Foundation, who reflected on the role of philanthropy in driving meaningful and sustained impact in her keynote.

"Over time, we have learned that meaningful change begins with catalytic philanthropy – piloting bold ideas and mainstreaming what works, so that innovation takes root in communities and everyday life. But programs alone do not hold us together. That is the work of gotong royong or the shared spirit of showing up for one another. It is this fabric of care that future-proofs our societies, turning networks, trust and action into lasting impact," said Ms. Ng.

AmCham CARES was launched in 2016 to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and the United States, recognizing AmChamSG member companies that demonstrate responsible business practices and positive social impact, creating both long-term economic and social value for Singapore.

AmChamSG CEO Dr. Hsien-Hsien Lei said, "As businesses navigate a rapidly evolving global landscape, CSR remains integral to long-term success. Recent insights on global trust like the 2026 Edelman Trust Barometer show that companies build trust by investing in long-term community initiatives, hiring locally, supporting communities through crises, and contributing to social causes. The AmChamSG community exemplifies this approach, delivering meaningful impact and contributing to a more resilient Singapore."

The full list of AmCham CARES recipients is appended.

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About AmCham Singapore

Established in 1973, the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG) is the largest and the most active international business association in Singapore and Southeast Asia, with over 660 American and other global companies with significant U.S. business interests. AmChamSG is an independent, non-partisan business organization with the goal of offering insights and facilitating access and connections that provide members with a comprehensive understanding of the local, regional, and global operating environments. Our mission - to create value for our members by providing advocacy, community, and thought leadership.

Visit: www.amcham.com.sg

High Distinction Award Recipients Amgen Singapore Manufacturing

Coco Veda

Cognizant

Cummins Asia Pacific

Dream Station

Google Asia Pacific

Haleon Singapore

Illumina International Genomics

Junior Achievement (Singapore) Meta

Micron

MSD Singapore

Oracle

PayPal

Procter & Gamble Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa

Standard Chartered bank (Singapore)

UPS Asia Group Distinction Award Recipients 3M

ABB

Adecco Personnel

Allen & Gledhill

American Association of Singapore

Applied Materials

Bank of New York Mellon Singapore Branch

Bird & Bird

Bitdeer

Boeing Singapore

Bolttech

Boston Scientific Asia Pacific

Cargill

Centre for Creative Leadership

Coca-Cola

Dell Technologies

DHL Group

DKSH Healthcare

Dow Chemical Pacific (Singapore)

DP World

FedEx Singapore

Fiserv

Franklin Templeton

Gensler Singapore Gerson Lehrman Group Singapore

HaldyPlus Nutrition

Haskell

HP Inc.

Johnson & Johnson International Singapore

Kemin Industries (Asia)

KLA Corporation

Lubrizol

Lumen Technologies

Marina Bay Sands

Mars Snacking

Marsh

Marunda

NielsenIQ

Organon

Precix

Roll 'Round The World

RTX

Seagate Singapore International Headquarters

Singapore University of Social Sciences

Synthium

Vantive

West Pharmaceutical Services

Zapkad

SOURCE The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG)