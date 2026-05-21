/C O R R E C T I O N -- The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG)/

In the news release, AmChamSG Recognizes Inaugural Green Planet Champions, issued 19-May-2026 by The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG) over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the 2026 AmChamSG Green Planet Champions list has been corrected as follows. The complete, corrected release follows:

AmChamSG Recognizes Inaugural Green Planet Champions

2026 AmChamSG Green Planet Energy Forum celebrates leadership and commitment to advancing a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG) recognized the inaugural Green Planet Champions at the 2026 AmChamSG Green Planet Energy Forum on Friday, May 15, 2026, with Guest of Honor Dr. Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology, Ministry of Trade and Industry.

During the fireside chat, Minister Tan discussed Singapore's journey in energy transition and how Singapore has managed energy security amid geopolitical developments and global uncertainties.

Mr. Adam Click, AmChamSG Chairman and Regional Client Lead, Google Asia Pacific; AmChamSG CEO Dr. Hsien-Hsien Lei; and the 2026 Green Planet Champions. Refer to full list below. (PRNewsfoto/The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG))

The AmChamSG Green Planet Energy Forum convenes business leaders to examine key sustainability developments shaping the region, including policy, financing, energy transition considerations, and their long-term implications for business. This year, the forum included the inaugural Green Planet Champions recognition ceremony, celebrating leadership and commitment to advancing a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

AmChamSG CEO Dr. Hsien-Hsien Lei said, "Energy is at the heart of sustainable economic growth and climate resilience. Strong leadership is needed to drive energy transition toward a more sustainable and resilient future. We are proud to celebrate the companies and individuals advancing practical energy solutions and innovation across the AmChamSG business community."

The 2026 AmChamSG Green Planet Champions are:

Khaleef Khan, Vice President for Offshore Energy Solutions, Energy Industries, Asia at ABB Energy Market Authority (EMA) Genevieve Ding, Executive Director, Head of APAC Sustainability at JPMorganChase Lubrizol Southeast Asia Micron Technology Mariya Prempeh, Country Manager Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei & Pakistan at Rockwell Automation Baoying Ng, Global Director, Strategic Engagements & Intelligence Group and Head of APAC Market Engagements at S&P Global Energy Platts

About AmCham Singapore

Established in 1973, the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG) is the largest and the most active international business association in Singapore and Southeast Asia, with over 600 American and other global companies with significant U.S. business interests. AmChamSG is an independent, non-partisan business organization with the goal of offering insights and facilitating access and connections that provide members with a comprehensive understanding of the local, regional, and global operating environments. Our mission - to create value for our members by providing advocacy, community, and thought leadership.

Visit: www.amcham.com.sg

SOURCE The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG)