American Express Enhances The Platinum Card® in Hong Kong with New Travel, Dining, and Lifestyle Benefits

HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Express today announced a refreshed suite of travel, dining, and lifestyle benefits for The Platinum Card in Hong Kong, offering Card Members a blend of premium enhancements and providing additional value across key categories, including travel, dining, and leisure.

Building on the existing range of premium benefits of the Platinum Card, the latest enhancements include elevated dining privileges through the AMEX GOURMET CLUB, new exclusive access to Hong Kong Football Club, a new vacation credit program, and exclusive golf privileges that cover multiple locations across Asia. With these new additions, the comprehensive suite of offerings of the Platinum Card is set to deliver even more value, access and experiences to its Card Members.

"Platinum has always been about elevating everyday moments into extraordinary experiences," said Walter Liu, Head of Asia Region at American Express. "Today, we're expanding Platinum's suite of benefits across travel, dining, and lifestyle, giving our Card Members in Hong Kong more opportunities to enjoy the exceptional access and privileges that make Platinum Card Membership unlike any other."

The Platinum Card – New and Enhanced Benefits

Exclusive Access to Hong Kong Football Club

Platinum Card Members can now have exclusive access to Hong Kong Football Club, one of Hong Kong's most established private clubs, allowing them to enjoy the extensive range of sporting, dining, and recreational facilities that the Club has to offer.

Platinum Vacation Credit with Premium Hotel Chains

From now till December 31, 2027, Platinum Card Members can enjoy up to HK$4,500 year-round statement credits when they make bookings and spend a designated amount at participating hotels: The Peninsula Hotels, Mandarin Oriental, and Club Med properties, bringing them added value for a diverse range of premium travel experiences.

Asia Golf Club Privileges

From now till December 31, 2027, Platinum Card Members can enjoy access at more than 50 partnered golf courses throughout Asia, providing more opportunities for them to pursue their passion for the game and experience some of the region's premier golfing destinations.

New Dining Venues, Courtesy of AMEX GOURMET CLUB

Black Sheep, a hospitality group with a diverse portfolio of dining concepts and cuisines, is introduced as the latest partner of AMEX GOURMET CLUB. Since its refresh in October 2025, the Program has been a favorite among Platinum Card Members with its exclusive dining offers across a curated selection of restaurants, including "Two-for-One" special set dinner menus at Michelin-awarded restaurants and refined eateries, up to 30% savings at more than 100 dining partners, as well as up to 50% savings at Maxim's Chinese Restaurants. Further details on dining offers from participating Black Sheep eateries will be announced via the Amex Experiences App.

ALL Accor Elite Status

Platinum Card Members can enjoy elite status matching to ALL Accor Gold status, which includes free Wi-Fi, welcome amenities, late check-out, complimentary room upgrades (subject to availability) and bonus ALL Accor points. Details of the launch date for the Elite Status Match benefit in Hong Kong will be announced at a later date.

Beyond these new and enhanced benefits, Platinum Card Members can continue to enjoy a range of exclusive privileges, including access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries through the American Express Global Lounge Collection, as well as Fine Hotels + Resorts® benefits at over 1,900 curated properties worldwide. Together, these benefits reinforce the exceptional value, access, and experiences that distinguish Platinum Card Membership, enabling Card Members to enjoy exceptional travel, dining, and lifestyle experiences wherever they are.

Blackout dates, Exclusion, Terms and Conditions apply to the above benefits. Promotion periods may vary.

With everything it has to offer, the annual fee of the Platinum Card will remain unchanged at HK$9,500. Learn more about the complete details on The Platinum Card changes here.

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ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com/hk, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

SOURCE American Express