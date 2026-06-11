American Standard Appoints Nero Tapware As Exclusive Distributor For Australia

Appointment expands consumer choice and convenience to American Standard products and solutions to Australians nationwide for both retail and commercial markets

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Standard, an industry leader in bathroom and kitchen products and part of LIXIL, announces it has appointed Nero Tapware ("Nero") as the exclusive distributor of the American Standard brand in Australia. The move significantly expands nationwide distribution of American Standard products and solutions to both the retail and commercial markets, whilst increasing consumer choice and convenience.

The new partnership was celebrated by LIXIL and Nero representatives at the Sydney Design Show at the International Convention and Exhibition Centre (ICC), at the American Standard installation by Nero.

Trusted and purposeful innovation for every home

Since 1875, American Standard has enabled people to create homes they love, with purposeful designs and trusted performance inspired by the needs of everyday life. Today the brand is a household name that is trusted and renowned for its high quality, thoughtfully designed complete bathroom collections to create inviting homes.

Prasanna Uduwana, Leader for LIXIL Water Technology, ANZ said, "American Standard is well known for complete bathroom solutions in an inviting style, with purposeful functions, that delivers both superior performance and lasting quality. The appointment of Nero will significantly expand consumer choice and access to American Standard products and solutions throughout Australia. We look forward to making better homes a reality for Australians and their families."

Kevin Cheng, Managing Director of Nero Tapware commented, "This milestone partnership between two industry leaders in Australia will significantly benefit both retail and commercial customers. It will also expand Nero beyond our core tapware, shower and bathroom fittings range into the sanitaryware category, enabling us to provide a more complete bathroom solution through a single trusted supplier."

For additional info on American Standard in Australia, please visit americanstandard.com.au.

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high-quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this: through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry-leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 53,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com.

About American Standard

American Standard is the industry leader in bathroom and kitchen products, providing an unmatched legacy of quality and innovation for almost 150 years. American Standard is passionate about improving daily living in ways big and small. From toilet seat innovations to best in class kitchen faucets, American Standard seeks to inspire people to create a home they will love every day.

SOURCE American Standard