American Standard Design Award 2026 Celebrates APAC Student Designers for 'Inspiring Everyday Living' in Multigenerational Bathrooms

The competition theme challenged future designers to thoughtfully rethink how residential bathrooms of the future can adapt to shifting everyday living needs. This focus on evolving everyday living inspired strong participation from emerging designers, attracting over 2000 registrants from six countries across the Asia-Pacific region. Entries were judged and advanced through national and regional competition rounds, by a panel of over 20 experts from the architecture, design and sanitary ware industry.

The ASDA Exhibition and Awarding Ceremony, held at the Ayala Museum in Manila, Philippines, brought together the APAC finalists and esteemed judges. As the major highlight, a dedicated exhibition of the winning entries gave guests the exclusive opportunity to view and explore the innovative concepts firsthand. The national winners were immersed in a holistic learning experience by participating in curated cultural heritage and architecture tours, networking with industry pioneers, and attending the exclusive ASDA MasterClass led by Cathy Saldana, Principal and Managing Director of PDP Architects, alongside other esteemed ASDA judges—all underscoring a shared commitment to mentorship and shaping the future of the design industry.

Patricia Danielle Malijan, an undergraduate design student from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (Taft) in the Philippines, emerged as the ASDA 2026 APAC Grand Prize Winner with the exceptional entry titled "The Humble Home: Quiet Simplicity". Inspired by Filipino multi-generational family living, her project utilized thoughtful, intuitive zoning to allow simultaneous use and ease of movement for all age groups. The layout seamlessly integrates essential American Standard solutions—including the EasySet auto temperature mixer—to deliver an inclusive space centered around safety, fluid movement, and everyday ease."

Sharing her personal journey, Patricia Danielle Malijan stated, "I'm incredibly honored to win the ASDA 2026 APAC Grand Prize, with the incredible support of my ASDA mentors, family, and friends around me. I was inspired to design 'The Humble Home' with the American Standard range to create a space for the entire family, from young to old, to enjoy their bathroom me-time in dignity, safety, and convenience. The competition has been personally meaningful as the design process taught me to think out of the box, be persistent and adaptable, and articulate how design relates to real life."

Antoine Besseyre des Horts, Leader, LIXIL Global Design, Asia, commented, "The ASDA continues to impress the judging panel with the caliber and breadth of regional talent applying their perspectives, to inspire everyday living. We congratulate all the ASDA 2026 winners and finalists, who thoughtfully balanced macro trends like urbanization and well-being with real-life constraints. Their entries demonstrated how to address local customs and sensitivities while embracing inclusiveness to ensure a special sense of belonging for everyone in the household—concretely bringing our belief in life, love, and home to reality. We are proud to support an enriching experience for all ASDA winners and participants through four editions of the ASDA, and look forward to further elevating lifestyles through design."

The ASDA 2026 regional finalists and first-placed National Winners are:

Patricia Danielle Malijan – APAC Grand Prize Winner & Philippines National Winner from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (Taft)

– APAC Grand Prize Winner & Philippines National Winner from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (Taft) Bounpaserth Mienglavanh – Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar (CLM) National Winner from National University of Laos

– Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar (CLM) National Winner from National University of Laos Gabriel Procellia – Indonesia National Winner from Ciputra University

– Indonesia National Winner from Ciputra University Jinjuta Chomputsa – Thailand National Winner from Chulalongkorn University

– Thailand National Winner from Chulalongkorn University Nguyen Ngoc Chung – Vietnam National Winner from Hanoi University of Civil Engineering

Each national winner won a cash prize of USD 2,000, and were mentored by their national ASDA judges in their advance to the APAC regional final. The APAC Grand Prize winner was awarded a total cash prize of USD 5,000.

For more information about the ASDA competition and to view the groundbreaking winning designs, please visit the official website at https://asda.americanstandard-apac.com/winners-2026/.

About American Standard

American Standard is the industry leader in bathroom and kitchen products, providing an unmatched legacy of quality and innovation for more than 150 years. American Standard is passionate about improving daily living in ways big and small. From toilet seat innovations to best in class kitchen faucets, American Standard seeks to inspire people to create a home they will love every day. Learn more at americanstandard-apac.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 53,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com.

SOURCE American Standard