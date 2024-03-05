AMI Enables NVIDIA Grace Hopper Support on GIGABYTE Platforms with Cutting-Edge Firmware

ATLANTA, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI®, the global leader in Dynamic Firmware for worldwide computing, has announced the availability of MegaRAC SP-X on the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip for GIGABYTE servers. This collaboration is a significant leap forward in high-performance computing and data center management.

The latest release of MegaRAC SP-X provides a complete out-of-band management solution with a greater level of modularity. Developers can select specific features and packages for their ODM partners with increased differentiation. AMI's next-generation OpenBMC-based solution, MegaRAC OneTree on NVIDIA Grace Hopper, is expected to be available in early 2024, enabling a wide range of use cases and advanced BMC management for data center operations, cloud, edge, enterprise, and beyond.

GIGABYTE servers can now seamlessly integrate with NVIDIA Grace Hopper, thanks to AMI's innovative firmware solutions. This integration empowers data center administrators and HPC users with superior supportability, performance, and adaptability.

"We are proud to have played a pivotal role in enabling NVIDIA Grace Hopper with our MegaRAC BMC solutions for GIGABYTE servers. MegaRAC is designed for optimal performance, security, and scale with unparalleled flexibility, modularity, and future-proof silicon-agnostic design to meet manageability needs, with a tool-driven build process for significant time-to-market advantage," said AMI's CEO, Sanjoy Maity. "AMI remains committed to delivering firmware solutions in high-performance computing environments."

"The partnership with AMI strengthens our commitment to providing top-tier solutions to our customers. Thanks to AMI's firmware expertise, the integration of NVIDIA Grace Hopper with MegaRAC for GIGABYTE servers is a game-changer for high-performance computing," says Andy Chen, VP of Engineering at Giga Computing Technology.

This collaboration between GIGABYTE, NVIDIA, and AMI marks a significant milestone in the journey toward supercharging data centers and enterprises with unparalleled supportability, performance, and adaptability in their computing infrastructure.

AMI's firmware support for NVIDIA Grace Hopper on MegaRAC is available now. For more information, contact AMI sales .

