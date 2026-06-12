ANBC Brings Brazilian Expertise in Innovation, Trust, and Data Usage to International Credit Industry Conferences in the Philippines

Association to participate in panels at the ICCR APRCG Meeting and BIIA Conference 2026, contributing to global industry discussions

MANILA, Philippines, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Credit Bureaus (ANBC) will take part in a series of strategic discussions during the ICCR Asia Pacific Regional Consultative Group (APRCG) Meeting and the BIIA Conference 2026, taking place on June 17–19th at the Grand Hyatt Manila, Philippines.

Representing the association, ANBC President Elias Sfeir will join panels bringing together industry experts, regulators, and credit information leaders from around the world to discuss how technology and trust can drive innovation and positively shape the future of credit reporting.

On June 17th, during the ICCR APRCG Meeting, Sfeir will participate in the panel "Development of Trusted Credit Reporting Systems – Ensuring Data Accuracy," focused on building trusted credit reporting systems and strengthening data quality and accuracy.

As part of the BIIA Conference agenda on June 18th, ANBC will also participate in the session "Analytics in the Age of Technology – The New Era of Applied Intelligence," exploring how emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, and advances in analytics are creating value for consumers, businesses, and financial markets.

Sfeir will then join the session "Ensuring Data Governance and Regulatory Compliance – The Regulatory Landscape and How to Ensure Data Trust with Regulators," which will address regulatory challenges and best practices for leveraging technology to promote transparency, security, and trust in data usage.

ANBC's participation highlights the growing role of Brazil and Latin America in developing innovative solutions for the credit ecosystem. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, discussions will focus on how technology continues to strengthen trust-based relationships, placing data quality, AI models, responsible use of data, and human expertise at the core of sustainable growth in credit information markets.

"Participating in discussions across Asia provides valuable insights into markets where implementation speed and socioeconomic development are rapidly translated into practical solutions that can later be shared with local markets. At the same time, showcasing Brazil's advancements within the global financial ecosystem reinforces the country's leadership in adopting technology with trust and responsibility," concludes Sfeir.

SOURCE ANBC