Anker Charging Powers 2025 Honor of Kings International Championship --Official Gaming Charging Partnership, Because Every King Deserves a Legendary Win

Fueling the Fast-Paced World of Honor of Kings with Pro-Level Charging Performance

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in charging technology, today announced an exciting collaboration with Honor of Kings (HOK), one of the world's most popular mobile games, to be the sponsor of 2025 Honor of Kings International Championship (KIC2025). The collaboration brings together Anker's industry-leading Smart Fast Charging solutions with the fast-paced world of mobile esports, featuring the Anker 25K Powerbank (A1695) and Anker 140W Charger (B2697), empowering gamers to stay fully charged for every move, every match, and every win.

Spotlight on Gaming-Ready Chargers

As part of this collaboration, Anker's Smart Fast Charging lineup takes center stage, led by the Anker 25K Powerbank (A1695), which serves as the official tournament powerbank for Honor of Kings and is engineered for performance and stability to ensure smooth gameplay and rapid device recovery between matches. The Anker 140W Charger (B2697) is a multi-port GaN charger capable of powering laptops, tablets, and phones simultaneously, making it ideal for gamers. Both models feature multiple ports and fast-charging capabilities, keeping devices cool, stable, and fully powered under heavy gaming demands.

Top-Ranked Charging Solutions

Both the Anker 25K Powerbank (A1695) and Anker 140W Charger (B2697) have achieved the Top 1* sales in related charger and power bank categories, in Shopee and Ladaza in the Philippines, highlighting their popularity among gamers and tech enthusiasts. The A1695 also serves as the official tournament sponsorship powerbank, delivering proven performance and stability trusted by esports professionals during high-stakes gameplay. Together, these products showcase Anker's commitment to providing reliable, high-performance charging solutions for every type of gamer.

Keeping Players Powered at KIC2025

Attention now turns to the 2025 Honor of Kings International Championship (KIC2025), taking place from November 14–30 in Manila, Philippines. As the year-end pinnacle global esports event for Honor of Kings, KIC2025 will bring together 16 elite teams from around the world to compete for the title of "World Champion," while celebrating Filipino culture through esports-themed experiences. During the tournament, professional players will rely on Anker Smart Fast Charging, Anker 25K Powerbank (A1695), to keep their devices powered, stable, and cool, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay throughout every match.

Leon Wu, General Manager of Southeast Asia at Anker Innovations, emphasized that gaming requires speed, focus, and endurance — and that superior charging technology should match that intensity. "At Anker, we believe great technology delivers more than performance — it provides users with reliability and confidence," he said. "When gamers can rely on their power source — such as our multi‑port fast chargers with a display — they can play anytime, anywhere with stability, cool efficiency, and focus, staying fully immersed and unlocking their ultimate potential." Leon further noted that the collaboration reflects Anker Innovations' mission to ignite possibilities through ultimate innovation, empowering users through smart, purposeful hardware. Guided by the company's values — First Principle, Seek Ultimate, and Grow Together — Anker continues to design charging solutions that combine speed, stability, and dependable reliability.

Through the Anker x Honor of Kings collaboration, gamers can experience the same trusted charging technology used by esports professionals. Anker Smart Fast Charging Lineup, the Anker 25K Powerbank (A1695) and 140W Charger (B2697), are now available through online stores and retail partners across Southeast Asia.

About Anker

Anker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a developer of high-speed charging technologies for the home, car, and on the go. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, car chargers, power banks, cables, and more. Find out more about Anker at anker.com.

About Honor of Kings

Developed by TiMi Studio Group, Honor of Kings has become the world's most popular MOBA game with over 200 million registered users and more than 100 million daily players enjoying the thrill of team battles. Featuring highly detailed and diverse character and battlefield design, plus music created by world-renowned composers including Hans Zimmer, Joe Hisaishi, and Howard Shore, Honor of Kings immerses players in a unique and colorful universe. Honor of Kings prides itself on being free to play and fair to win, with success determined by players' skills and tactics, not by how much they spend. Honor of Kings is also home to a thriving esports ecosystem supporting competitive play from grassroots amateurs to elite professionals. To learn more about Honor of Kings, follow on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, TikTok or visit the official website of Honor of Kings.

About Level Infinite

Level Infinite is Tencent's global games brand, dedicated to delivering engaging and original gaming experiences to a worldwide audience, whenever and wherever they choose to play. The brand also provides a wide range of services and resources to a network of developers and partner studios around the world to help them unlock the potential of their games. Level Infinite is both the publisher of breakout hit games like PUBG MOBILE, Honor of Kings, and Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, and a collaborative partner in games such as Dune: Awakening from Funcom, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, and many more. To learn more about Level Infinite, visit www.levelinfinite.com.

